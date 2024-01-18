The announcement revealed Netanyahu's recognition of the deep divisions between the two close allies, more than 3 months after Israel's war in the Gaza Strip, seeking to eliminate the Hamas movement.

Washington called on Israel to reduce the pace of its attacks, and said that the establishment of a Palestinian state must be part of any post-war scenario.

In a press conference, Netanyahu pledged to go ahead with the attack until Israel achieved a “decisive victory over Hamas.” He also rejected the idea of ​​establishing a Palestinian state, and said that he had informed Washington of his position.

The Israeli Prime Minister said: “In any future arrangement, Israel needs security control over all the lands west of the Jordan River. The Prime Minister must be able to say ‘no’ to our friends,” referring to the United States.

Earlier Thursday, medics said that an Israeli air strike on a house killed 16 people, half of them children, in the city of Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israeli army continued to strike targets in the besieged areas, while civilians were asked to seek shelter.

There was no information about whether the medicines that entered the territories on Wednesday, as part of a deal brokered by France and Qatar, were distributed to hostages suffering from chronic diseases, who are being held by Hamas.

More than 24,000 Palestinians were killed, and about 85 percent of the population of the narrow coastal strip fled their homes, after more than 100 days of war, and the United Nations says that a quarter of the population is “starving.”