Mare Fuori on the Ariston stage: the detail worn by “Rosa Ricci” did not go unnoticed

Towards the end of the second evening of the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival, the guys from Mare Fuori took to the stage as guests. One of the most loved and followed TV series of the moment. The public couldn't help but notice a detail in the outfit of one of the actresses, Maria Esposito. The latter plays the part of Rosa Ricci.

What did Maria Esposito wear on the Ariston stage? A short black dress, a sheer black stocking and a red scarf. Attention fell right on the scarf, which went from the neck to the arm. Rosa Ricci's choice has a particular meaning? The answer is yes!

The star of Mare Fuori brought with him an important message, that of fight against violence against women. A topic discussed daily and which has become even more heated after the latest crime cases of women killed by their husbands, partners and boyfriends. Like that of Giulia Cecchettin, Giulia Tramontano or Alessandra Matteuzzi. But these are just three names of the many, too many women who have lost their lives in recent years.

Maria Esposito at Sanremo 2024 together with her colleagues

Maria Esposito took to the Sanremo stage together with his colleagues: Massimiliano Caiazzo (Carmine Di Salvo), Domenico Cuomo (Gianni Cardiotrap), Yeva Sai (Alina), Matteo Paolillo (Edoardo Conte), Giovanna Sannino (Carmela), Antonio D'Aquino (Milos) and Francesco Panarella (Cucciolo).

The children recited a text written by the author Matteo Bussola, which deals with words aimed at raising awareness on the topic of gender violence:

Listen, Welcome, Accept, Learn, Truth, Alongside, Together and No.

Each actor expressed a thought on one of these words, trying to reach the love of whoever was listening to them. At the end of the speech, the audience applauded them and before leaving the stage, the actor who plays Edoardo Conte sang the theme song for Mare Fuori. On February 14th the new episodes of the second part of the fourth season of the TV series will be released on RaiPlay.