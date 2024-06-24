After the discovery of the boy missing in the Natisone river, Cristian Molnar’s family saw the body to identify the corpse

A painful and difficult moment for Cristian Molnar’s family, called to identify the body found in the Natisone river. The family members said they saw that body torn apart by the current and by being in the water for days on end. For the rescuers, an event that destabilized the entire community comes to an end, because three very young lives have been lost.

The Natisone river has returned the body of the boy who had been sought for 23 days, after the terrible tragedy that struck the community of Premariacco, in the province of Udine, and which caused the death of three young lives.

The news of finding a body has put the spotlight back on the story that has moved everyone in recent weeks. Since the images of those three boys hugging in the middle of a raging river appeared.

The news of the discovery of that body was also confirmed by mayor of the municipality affected by this serious tragedy. Everyone had hoped for a happy ending at least for Cristian, even if there were very few hopes.

“Everyone is certain that it is the body of that poor boy.” These are the comments from the media still on site since May 31st, when the 25-year-old disappeared into the swollen river together with his girlfriend and a friend.

There Cristian’s family he had to look at that mangled body, found inside a cave on the riverbed, covered by a stone. “We saw the body…”, these are the first words of the family. The family had to recognize the body, but did not make any statements, allowing the lawyer to speak.

“We take note of the sad news of the discovery, after many days, of the body of poor Cristian. This is the time of pain. The family will finally be able to have a body to cry on and, closed in their pain, they do not intend to make any statement”.