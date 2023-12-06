The wife of pilot Semenov, who landed the plane in a field, turned to Putin for help

The aircraft commander, Sergei Belov, and the co-pilot, Eduard Semenov, who landed the Ural Airlines plane in a wheat field near Novosibirsk, were offered to resign from the airline of their own free will. It is known that the carrier’s management asked them to sign statements without explaining the reasons. When asked if a similar proposal had been made to the entire crew, Semenov replied: “They said it would be better.”

Pilots refused to sign resignation letters

Neither Sergei Belov nor Eduard Semenov signed statements of resignation of their own free will. Second pilot notedthat, in his opinion, landing an Airbus A320 in a field is an unusual situation.

We chose a site, landed and got ready. Not everyone will do this, they saved human lives and the plane. In the history of aviation, you can count such cases on one hand.

In addition, Semenov admitted that this was the first time he had encountered such a situation and did not know whether he would be able to find a job if he was fired. It is known that the man has a family and three minor children.

The wife of the co-pilot of Ural Airlines appealed to Putin

After the news of the dismissal of the Ural Airlines pilots, the wife of co-pilot Eduard Semenov turned to President Vladimir Putin and asked him not to punish her husband. A Russian woman named Anna recalled that due to a failure of the hydraulic system, the crew of the aircraft decided to fly to an alternate airport in Novosibirsk. But halfway through the journey, it became clear that there would not be enough fuel, so they landed the plane in a wheat field.

When calculating fuel to Novosibirsk, the crew made allowances for open doors. But, since they retracted the landing gear manually, naturally, both the commander and the co-pilot were sure that the landing gear was retracted, and did not make allowance for the extended landing gear

Anna also emphasized that the pilots did the impossible in an emergency. She called the men heroes who were able to save the passengers, crew and plane, and noted that it was unfair to punish them.

Meanwhile, Sergei Belov’s mother statedthat she will also complain about Ural Airlines to the Kremlin, because the airline “messed up” and “millionaires began to pull.”

The airline refused to comment on the news of the dismissal of pilots

Ural Airlines refused to give any comments about the dismissal of the pilots.

“We officially refuse to comment on this situation that has emerged,” stated representatives of the carrier’s press service.

An Airbus A320 of Ural Airlines made an emergency landing on a wheat field near Novosibirsk on the morning of September 12. There were more than 165 people on board, all of whom survived.

Based on the results of the investigation into the incident, a report was drawn up, which was later harshly criticized by the Federal Air Transport Agency. It contained errors made in the calculations, data not confirmed by the recording of conversations, and deception of the aircraft commander about the indication of the retracted landing gear position.