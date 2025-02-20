In the first year of career one of my teachers defined the political tour of a certain European country as “A recurrent nostalgia for authoritarianism”. Our teacher was given to somewhat extravagant statements, always expressed with impassive face. Our reactions had fun and I imagine that our naivety. At that time he achieved what he was looking for: in the 90 A country will want to depart from the democratic system It was inconceivable and the class became a chicken coop.

I wrote the phrase on the margin of the notes as a Boutade further. However, he returned to my head more frequently than I would have ever imagined: When in Russia they explained their imperative need for a strong leaderto which any other defect could forgive, provided that it showed that virtue. Or when in countries in the field of the old USSR they told me exactly the same, since they had to defend themselves from hypothetical Russian strong leader. Then the Arab spring arrived, but still everything was too distant, too exotic.

This week I often remembered the old teacher, already deceased, and his insistence that we understand that There was history before the brief interval that our lives coveredand that this story hid horrors. And they are enough for a few days and chulescas statements ylUndoubted when denying errors in which political leaders incur So that what we said yesterday to Boca fills and understood as the normal progress of a blurring society, once again, its limits. Nostalgia is becoming a petitionand strong leaders in a cartoon that Chaplin already embodied in 1940. And citizens, as we did in that university classroom, we denied, We rush a littleNot too much, and we await us.