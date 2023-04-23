A large Ducati snake is ready to enliven the main Italian cities. In fact, everything is ready for the second edition of We Ride As One, the international event organized by Ducati which reaches its second edition this year. The appointment for the Ducatisti community is for Saturday 6 May, with the bikers who have chosen the Borgo Panigale brand who will have the opportunity to get together and celebrate their passion for the brand together.

Meet at the dealerships

This is the second edition of a format born in preparation for World Ducati Week 2022 and which, following the success of the first gathering, has immediately become a fixed appointment on the calendar for the first Saturday in May. Enthusiasts will gather in Ducati dealers around the world to parade together in numerous parades which, in every corner of the planet, will color the most beautiful streets of every city and make every Ducatista proud to belong to the great Ducati family.

Ducati customers at the gathering

Ducati dealerships, with the support of the local Ducati Official Clubs (DOCs), are working to create a personalized program that will be unique and different for each location. Ducati Roma, which is celebrating its tenth anniversary for the occasion, is organizing a spectacular parade in the historic center of Rome which will be opened by the Roman rider who races in MotoGP on the Gresini Racing Team Ducati, Fabio Di Giannantonio. The enthusiasts who will instead participate in the parades organized by Ducati Firenze and the Ducati Factory Store in Borgo Panigale, with the help of DOC Prato, will meet in front of the Mugello circuit, where they will have the opportunity to take a tour of the track on their motorcycle.

Widespread event

These are just some of the many activities that will take place around the world. Ducatisti will also be able to join “We Ride As One” in London, Dublin, Madrid, Tokyo, Avignon, Monaco, Shanghai, Dubai, Milan, Rio de Janeiro, New Delhi, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Brussels, Sydney and many other cities in the world. Ducati’s official Instagram channel will report on the progress of the events in real time, sharing the exciting images and videos of the parades and get-togethers in stories with the official hashtags #WeAreDucati #WeRideAsOne. The appointment is May 6 in Ducati dealerships, to look passion straight in the eye and experience an unforgettable day surrounded by a community with the same love for two wheels and for the Borgo Panigale reds.