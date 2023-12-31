New mission to the Moon in 2024, the last one was Apollo 17 in 1972

In the 2024 man will return officially on moon. A crew made up of a woman and three men will have the fundamental task for the history of astronautics and not only of flying around the Moon. NASA's number one, Bill Nelsonin an event at Johnson Space Center in Houston, announced that the mission will take place. The last one had been that of Apollo 17 in 1972. They are the Americans Christina KochVictor Glover and Reid Wisemantogether with the Canadian Jeremy Hansen the astronauts chosen for this named mission Artemis II which could open the door to scenarios that were almost unimaginable up until now.

Over the course of ten days, the crew will fly right behind the hidden face of the Moonpushing further from Earth than a human has ever traveled. The mission will be launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida with the American Space Launch System (SLS) super rocket and will serve to test the reliability and safety of the shuttle Orionwith the service module provided by the European Space Agency (ESA), in sight of the moon landing expected with the Artemis III mission for 2025 or 2026.

The mission of the Artemis II will be to orbit in a figure-eight trajectory, and return to Earth. This trajectory – reports Spazio500 – will serve to ensure that the Earth-Moon gravitational field provides the necessary propulsion for the return journey to our planet using low fuel consumption. The mission will also serve to test the efficiency of the Space Launch System, the rocket that will launch the Orion spacecraft, and to test that all the latter's systems are functioning. But it will be with Artemis III than astronauts they will tread the lunar soil again. The mission scheduled for 2025 has as its objective south pole of the Moonremained so far unexplored. Here, according to NASA “the constantly shadowed areas contain deposits of lunar soil rich in water ice. Future missions could harvest this resource for produce water, oxygen and rocket fuel”.

