When 2019 left us, not only did a new year appear, but the new (old) proposal was polished to move the country forward, promising hundreds of encouraging things, knowingly, off the record, which was only a sale of smoke for those that during the campaign they “swallowed the toad”.

And so it was, but with help from a fund that was not monetary, this was the fund that Lucifer ruled, he sent a WhatsApp to his partner on Earth dressed as vice, saying that an ugly good was coming that had to be taken advantage of, and a scourge appeared in the world in the form of a crowned virus.

And the empowered took logical precautions, and in the middle of that the messages that we follow the protocols, we take care of the virus and that of the rest, they would take care of us as campaign promises and post-assumption. Among others, what mainly concerns me, retirees, those of us who contribute at least four decades, working so that those who are empowered today scratch themselves and “receive from politicians”, out of ten, two may be by vocation but the other eight, to make a cult of the “dolce far niente”.

And so we come to the end of a horrible year, and the question is… how are we to encourage what is to come? Many left due to the pandemic. The retirees who are still alive arrived disappointed, waiting for vaccines. I do not expect a different word from those who govern because they are “old acquaintances” So let’s continue dreaming, let us look at our children, grandchildren, enjoy the sun, the wind and the rain, we always bet on love but, let these people know that if we still feel ” butterflies in the stomach “is not by dancing a slow … it is that we only have insects to” morph “.

One hundred and twenty days are passing from the year 2021 and even those who are in charge of the country govern without leaving the trench.

Juan Vigna

Juan Vigna

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

For a long time I have noticed that for this government, retirees and pensioners are nothing more than simple elements of adjustment, they promised us to start with a 20% recovery, and to improve the shameful remuneration that we receive.

Of course, it is necessary to say it, this did not happen, they pissed us off again, these are like everyone else, starting with Cristina, then Alberto, Máximo, Sergio, and the many other garbage on which we depend and depend, they continue to steal our assets. Quarter by quarter, we continue to lose to inflation, in addition to being stolen in amounts that are clearly unacceptable for those of us who made the corresponding contributions.

They, to steal votes, retire those who did not contribute, give them a different rank and make a different box, with funds from the treasury and stop robbing contributors.

All those pseudo-retirees are bribed to get their votes, but they bribe them with our money, not with the allowances, advisers, travel allowances, tickets and other types of shameful perks and remunerations that are self-awarded.

Retirees and pensioners of good, let’s get the batteries, let’s not vote for these politicians, let’s enforce our vote, let’s not get carried away, we are not lambs, we are voting citizens, let’s put the points on the i’s, let’s show them who has the power, instead of Cristina.

Rafael Madero

Rafael Madero

Retirement is unattachable. Since its creation, the AFIP has not done so, but since September 2020 it seizes Argentine retirees residing abroad with a tax of 30 plus 35%, for each purchase they make, using an extension of the Law or DNU, which charges that tax to those who buy 200 dollars or who do tourism abroad.

With a retirement a little over the minimum, they charge me that tax and reduce my meager retirement to 35% of its value, leading me to near destitution. From 09/09/20 to 04/30/21, I have been charged for these taxes, about $ 80,000, a figure that in itself speaks of an error in the interpretation of said law.

I hope that some important official will read this letter and act accordingly.

Hector Brizio

Hector Brizio

“An ignorant town lives in an illusion”. Will legislators regard us as retirees like this?

Obviously yes, we are already thinking today how much is left to collect the bonus! It is possible that the congressmen think of that saying that said: “The thief thinks that everyone is of the same condition”, then, they keep the funds of pensioners and retirees. They have distributed them for anything and will we see them back?

Billions of pesos have been “forgiven” among monotributistas, those who worked in “black” and housewives. The permanent “drain” of millions of pesos per month in the payment of privileged pensions, something prohibited by Article 16 of the Constitution. But what do they care about something written so long ago!

The town is often like the overflowing river. While it is in its channel, it is meek but when it receives rain for others, it gets out of hand and wipes out everything. The teachers, when they were not on strike, taught us that the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution and hundreds and hundreds of peoples, the movements were total. When the people reach a limit and have nothing to lose, they do not mind the weapons and offer their lives. They don’t care. Let’s learn from the history of Vietnam, not long ago, and Afghanistan now.

We want to live today, tomorrow we will be in another place and we will not be able to collect our money.

Carina A. Lowell

Carina A. Lowell

There is no doubt that depression is growing in these times of pandemic. The dangerous situation is a reason for the weakening of our physical and moral forces. More in the “older adults” (my wife and I have 83). But we have long ago found a way to have self-esteem.

You have to have a routine that begins with personal care, order in the house, cleaning the environments, performing manual tasks, physical exercise to generate endorphins, walks, relationships with friends (virtual or face-to-face in the as possible). Readings to increase knowledge.

The current world differs from the one that existed when the Republic was written, in which it was sought to grow with the specialized work of each one.

Now we must all know everything. We do not have anyone who qualifies us, only us, because in reality we are the creditors of a special state of life that is the pride of doing with our hands, thinking with our intelligence and acting with our will.

Eduardo F. Bianchi

Eduardo F. Bianchi