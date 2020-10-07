Shaheen Kausar, a social activist who was involved in the protest against CAA-NRC at Shaheen Bagh, said that my involvement there is evidence that I had joined not just as a Protester but as a responsible citizen. I was feeling very deeply what was happening there.

Please tell that during the anti-CAA movement in Shaheen Bagh, the decision of the Supreme Court has come on the matter of removing the crowd sitting on the road. The Supreme Court has said in its decision that it is not right to protest in public places. This violates the rights of the people. The Supreme Court has also said that no group or person can create obstacles in public places just in the name of protests and public places cannot be blocked. Kaushar also reacted to the decision of the Supreme Court today.