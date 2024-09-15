Mexico City.- Following the Yunes family’s support for judicial reform, Rocío Nahle, who will take office as governor of Veracruz in December, warned about the possible incorporation into Morena of questionable profiles in that State.

“WE RESERVE THE RIGHT OF ADMISSION,” he said in capital letters, in response to rumors that former governor Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares, his son’s substitute, and PAN senator Yunes Márquez are joining the party, after having delivered the vote that Morena needed to achieve a qualified majority in the Senate.

“In Veracruz, the Morena party has been built with the work, effort and convictions of millions of men and women with progressive ideology to carry out the transformation. We care for and respect the bases and the people,” said the Governor-elect on her account on the social network X. The message was taken as a clear dedication to the Yunes, whom both Nahle, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and the national leader of the party, Mario Delgado, had accused of corruption, illicit enrichment and orchestrating a dirty war against the candidate in the last election.

In response to Nahle’s warning, someone posted an image with the new slogan that López Obrador could include from the balcony of the National Palace on September 15: “Long live Miguel Ángel Yunes Linares.”

“Welcome the #YunesTraidoresALaPatria now so you can pretend to be one of them now,” commented user @karim_85 “We reserve the right of admission, but we receive you, embrace you, and praise you,” added @soyjavijavi “Engineer, with all due respect, we must have clear ideals, it hurt me a lot to see how some from Morena applauded Yunes, I hope the same doesn’t happen here,” said @rafaelromero01 This Friday, during the declaration of constitutionality of the reform, Yunes Márquez appeared in the Senate, despite the fact that the entire PAN bench did not attend and sat with the Morena group. López Obrador, who as a candidate had accused Yunes Linares of corruption and had said that it was insulting that he wanted to leave his son as a “cover” in his government in 2018, said on Tuesday, when it was already clear that his reform would pass thanks to the PAN vote, that he was not aware if he would join Morena. On Wednesday, after the reform was approved with Yunes’ vote, the president denied that there was a pact of impunity, but recognized that the judicial reform had to be approved with any type of vote. “I have differences with (Yunes Linares), they are public, notorious, but in politics you always have to choose between inconveniences and it is about seeking the balance between efficiency and principles,” he said in his morning press conference.