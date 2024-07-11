Today, July 11, 2024, we remember Satoru Iwata. The beloved president of Nintendosadly, passed away exactly nine years ago at the age of 55. Prior to this, the manager suffered from an illness that caused bile duct cancer, which he battled for a year before this unfortunate event.

Iwata was the fourth president of Nintendo, and the successor to Hiroshi Yamauchi. He assumed this role in 2002, and held it until his unfortunate passing. His history with the Big N began in 1980, when he started working as a part-time employee at HAL Laboratory. While this studio was not part of the Japanese company at the time, they were constantly working together on titles such as Kirby’s Dream Land.

It wasn’t until 2000 that Iwata began working directly with Nintendo. During his early years in the industry, the developer played a major role in titles such as Pokémon Gold & Silver and the first Super Smash Bros. Once he assumed the role of president, he oversaw the GameCube, Wii, and Wii U generations.

While many of us fondly remember his tenure, We also witnessed a couple of difficult periods for Nintendo.. Notably, Iwata opted to cut his own salary, and that of other executives, in order to avoid laying off employees during the Wii U era, something that sounds like an impossible sight to see from many Western companies today.

Following his death in 2015, Tatsumi Kimishima took over as Nintendo’s president, but his tenure was short-lived. Three years later, Kimishima stepped down, and Shuntaro Furukawa took his place, which he holds to this day. Nine years after his death, Iwata’s legacy is still present, both in hardware and software. In related topics, Nintendo shares new details about EmiusLikewise, GameCube games would come to the Switch.

Author’s Note:

Satoru Iwata’s death was a huge tragedy for the entire video game industry. His role in the medium was immense, and his legacy lives on at Nintendo. If it weren’t for his illness, we’d probably be seeing a different version of the Japanese company today.

Via: Gamer Anniversaries