Ricardo Monreal in the Senate building in Mexico City, on September 29. HENRY ROMERO / Reuters

In the waiting room, before entering the office of Ricardo Monreal (Zacatecas, 60 years old), there is a table with a handful of magazines Forbes on the table. The latest edition is dedicated to the characters to follow in 2021 and, of course, on the cover of the same, among the actors who will mark “the destiny of the country”, the face of Monreal appears. It is the subtle message before entering the office of Morena’s political boss in the Senate and the man in charge of turning into law all the wishes of the National Palace. It is also the sign that nothing that surrounds Monreal is left to improvisation. Even less so with the June 2021 elections where 15 governors will be elected.

The latest battle that Monreal is fighting has to do with social networks. After Twitter, Facebook and YouTube suspended Donald Trump’s accounts after the incidents at the Capitol, Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s party has set out to bring social media under control. The debate on the regulation of political expressions on the platforms after the insurrection in the US Congress found, paradoxically, a new battlefield in Mexico. The López Obrador government intends to give more strength to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), in charge of controlling radio and television, to decide what the networks can or cannot do. The new law will be approved within three months and “for now”, warns the head of Morena’s bench, he will not use taxes as a tool for negotiating with technology companies.

The office door opens and Ricardo Monreal, wearing a pink shirt and dark pants, receives EL PAÍS in his office on Reforma avenue with a bottle of water in front of him. In a few minutes he will present his book number 26 on social networks.

Question. He posted his book on Twitter 21 reasons for 21 (editorial Miguel Ángel Porrúa) and one of the comments they make is that of an indignant who reproaches him for wanting to censor the networks while promoting his book in them.

Answer. What I propose is not to censor, but to protect the right to information and free expression. I believe that the networks use public inputs such as the radioelectric space or the fiber optics of the Internet and we must guarantee that the right to say what you say is not censored.

P. From blessed social networks to adjustable social networks?

R. Regulation is not censorship, we cannot let a single person have the decision to remove you.

P. What if that person is a judge?

R. Not even a judge. But now they are the judges. What I propose is that it be a constitutional body that decides whether a content or an account affects social stability or calls for illegality, but that it be a technical body that decides and not the owners of the networks.

P. What idea do you have in your head?

R. Expand powers to the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT), which is the constitutional body dedicated to this.

P. How are the conversations with the owners of the platforms going?

R. Kind, but we won’t stop. Facebook was sympathetic and flexible and Twitter somewhat less.

P. For you, social networks are a technological platform, a means of communication, a public service …

R. They are a means of information and entertainment. That is why the networks are not the owners of constitutional rights such as freedom of expression and communication.

P. Was what happened to Trump the trigger for this interest?

R. No, he was an example, but there are many more cases. That is why the time has come to regulate them. Such is the power they have that they are more powerful than Trump. It was thought that he was the most powerful man in the world, but he is not, the most powerful in the world are the owners of Facebook and Twitter.

P. Trump called to take the Capitol. An attempt was made to prevent a crime from being committed again …

R. I do not defend Trump, but I would have liked that whoever suspended his account was a constitutional body and not the owner of Twitter or Facebook. Look, if the networks call for illegal acts or committing crimes, it is the State that solves. The networks remain in the call, but in the end it is the State that resolves and must recover capacities.

P. Are you afraid that López Obrador’s accounts could be suspended?

R. I do not know, but they are capable of anything and it should not be a private body that limits or restricts freedom of expression.

P. When he announced the initiative, on social networks, he talked about the taxes paid by these platforms. Was it a threat? Is the subject on the table?

R. There are three fields of legal action: the fiscal framework and tax regulation, the social impact and the use of public radioelectric space.

P. I ask you in another way, are taxes part of the negotiation with the platforms?

R. At this time, not because I am referring to expand the powers of the IFT and to modify the radio and television law, which I would extend to digital platforms.

P. Isn’t it paradoxical to strengthen an autonomous body when they have proposed the elimination of a large part of them?

R. Yes, they have questions, but I think some should survive such as the Human Rights Commission, the Institute of Statistics (Inegi), the National University (UNAM) or the IFT. Without the need for more budget or new golden bureaucracies, the IFT can do this job.

P. Is social media prioritized, but not other threats to freedom of expression such as the murder of journalists?

R. We are not neglecting some issues for others. It is an urgent matter and we are facing many other issues.

P. When would the law come into force?

R. In the next three months.

P. Will you speak to civil society?

R. Yesterday I spoke with the platforms, next week with research institutes and academics. Then I will ask the IFT as an autonomous body for an opinion… and that’s it.

P. Changing the subject, is the Banxico law parked?

R. If the co-legislator [la Cámara de Diputados] so he decided it is a matter of their authority. I neither take offense nor tear my clothes. I did what I saw fit to do and I defend my position, but if they decide to freeze it, it is their concern, it is their autonomy and sovereignty, I cannot do anything and I will respect what the Chamber of Deputies does.

P. Given the massive rejection that the issue generated, didn’t you learn something from it? Any lesson to face the debate of the networks?

R. Yes, I draw a conclusion and it is total submission to capital. Traditionally the powers are subordinate and act with fear in front of big capital. Everything that is reducing profits, in the case of financial institutions or bringing banking institutions out of their lethargy that should regulate better for the people or this of the social networks that we attack and that touch economic empires, provokes reactions. The lesson they send is: do nothing so that you do not disturb the capital and go through a historic legislature like this at night and without frights.

P. The Supreme Court rejected President López Obrador’s electric proposal four to one. Will you go ahead with it, will there be modifications?

R. The electrical subject will be the main subject of this period. Three topics will focus the debate: the electric power law, which is a preferential initiative and in two months it must be decided whether it is approved or not. The theme of outsourcing which, in my opinion, will not take time because the implications of outsourcing are too profound. And third, social networks, which we must regulate due to their very powerful growth.

P. Returning to the electrical issue, on Thursday the Court said that the road is not there. What do you propose?

R. We must dialogue with investors from various parts of the world who submitted to a model that the law allowed them and that we are now trying to change. These types of contracts, agreements for the sale of energy, supply, production … all that has to be discussed. We must not act unilaterally and listen to them before passing the law. The term is short, but we could sit at a round table: the investment sector, the Government and Congress to find a solution that does not affect investments and, above all, the country.

P. Carrot and stick strategy?

R. Before the club, carrot.

P. Is it the hardest political setback Q4 has received so far?

R. The president did not mislead us when he said it is a priority issue and he will try again.

P. The initiative for foreigners to be voted on was quickly withdrawn by Martí Batres. Does only what you propose prosper?

P. Senator Batres acted sensibly.

P. Regarding the June elections, what do you think of the alliance of the PAN, PRI and PRD?

R. I do not minimize it or ignore it, much less despise it. You have to be careful because the three parties that joined are those who have governed the country for the last 100 years. There was no alternation other than between them and the Morena citizen irruption is barely three years old. They have economic power, strength and a past of privileges that they want to recover. I don’t see them as an enemy, but I do see them as a powerful adversary. The only glue that unites these three parties is hatred for López Obrador.

P. Could they win?

R. The country is polarized. He wouldn’t trust me …