In the Aix-Marseille metropolis, classified in the maximum alert zone, bars and restaurants must completely close to try to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

“We refuse to close, we cannot assume this closure”, says Frédéric Jeanjean, secretary general of Umih13, the Union of trades and hospitality industries of Bouches-du-Rhône, while Olivier Véran is in Marseille on Friday September 25 to try to reassure, and explain the new restrictions imposed on the Aix-Marseille metropolis to try to control the Covid-19 epidemic.

>> Follow our live on the latest information on the coronavirus epidemic in France

The metropolis and Guadeloupe have been classified in the maximum alert zone. In particular, bars and restaurants must close. A decision contested by restaurateurs and Marseille cafetiers who met Friday before the commercial court at the appeal of the Umih. The prefecture of Bouches-du-Rhône must publish a decree on Saturday concerning the closure of bars and restaurants in Marseille effective from Sunday evening, for 7 days.

“For us it is not a consultation but a declaration”, gets angry with the restaurateur, who believes that “to close would be a real disaster” and denounces a changing discourse of the government which “recently affirmed that the transmission was mainly done in family or friendly environment”. “We are ready to tighten up the sanitary protocol in our establishments”, adds Frédéric Jeanjean, specifying that “more than 7,000 companies will be affected” by these new measures. “We leave parks, beaches, theaters and even cinemas open “, lists the restaurateur, considering that the restaurant industry “cannot be an adjustment variable of the communication of this government”.

“We are ready to meet Mr. Véran and ready to study all the possibilities”, insists the secretary general of Umih13. “We can add windows and set up reminder books”, he explains, referring to this recent proposal from the hotel and catering industry to set up notebooks for “keep and make available to health authorities the contact details of customers” to be able to trace contact cases in the event of contamination.

There are a whole lot of possibilities to consider, but it would still be necessary to be able to discuss!Frédéric Jeanjean, secretary general of Umih13to franceinfo

Frédéric Jeanjean adds that the decree which must put in place new health rules has still not been published: “We don’t even know when we’re going to close! How are we going to do our schedules? Manage our stocks? We are managers, not technocrats!”