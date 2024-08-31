Chihuahua, Chih.- With 15 and 11 percent storage respectively, the La Boquilla and Las Vírgenes dams are at their worst level in 30 years, which has caused a dispute between farmers who claim their right to irrigation water and tourism service providers and fishermen, who live off the reservoirs.

In this regard, the director of the Central Board of Water and Sanitation (JCAS), Mario Mata Carrasco, considered that the current situation continues to be part of the consequences of the illegal extraction carried out by the National Water Commission (Conagua), with military support, in 2020, when Chihuahua lost 440 million cubic meters of water, “which are greatly needed today.”

But the situation experienced four years ago should not be confused – said the state official – with the current problem, since now two rights of citizens of the same region are in conflict, a crisis that must be resolved through dialogue, because it is the only way to face this drought that has reached the most critical levels of recent decades.

The La Boquilla dam, the largest in the state, has a capacity of 2,893 cubic hectometres. Located on the Conchos River, the reservoir is in the municipality of San Francisco de Conchos, as part of Lake Toronto, which extends practically from the Zaragoza Valley to the community where the floodgates are located.

The dam is currently 15 percent full and water extraction will continue until the end of the agricultural cycle, at the end of September.

Last year, August ended with 44 percent storage, while in 2022 it registered 46 percent and in 2020 33 percent. At this time of year, it is considered the rainy season, while its floodgates are open for the irrigation of large areas of crops in the southern region of the state.

In August 2018, La Boquilla had 54 percent storage capacity, while in 2014 it had 47 percent, according to public monitoring of all dams in the country carried out daily by the National Water Commission (Conagua).

By 2010, thanks to widespread heavy rains in the state, storage had reached 82 percent; in 2006, 60 percent; and in 2002, 34 percent, all records at the end of the corresponding month of August.

In 1998, after a prolonged drought similar to this year’s, it was reported at 29 percent of its capacity, while in 1994, 30 years ago, the lack of rain and the extraction of water for irrigation brought it to 14 percent, the worst level in all the years for which Conagua has formal records available.

In 1994, the agricultural cycle left the dam with barely 12 percent storage, but the most critical moment came in the following period, in 1995, due to the lack of availability to extract the volumes demanded by the agricultural activities of the region, which caused social conflicts similar to those of today, in which service providers and fishermen demand a halt to extraction, which they consider could lead to ecocide in the region.

The Virgins, also at critical levels

The Las Virgenes dam, officially named Francisco I. Madero, has a much smaller storage capacity of 355 cubic hectometres. It is located in the municipality of Rosales, north of Delicias, and on the current of the San Pedro River, another of the most important in the state.

The most critical level, according to historical records, occurred in 1994, when storage was reported at just two percent of its capacity. Since then, it has not dropped to current levels during the corresponding months of August.

In 1998, the capacity was 40 percent; in 2002, 77 percent; in 2006, 73 percent; and in 2010, widespread rainfall in the state brought it to almost 100 percent of its capacity, which it also reached four years later, in 2014, a decade ago.

In 2018, according to official information, it was 66 percent full, while in 2020 it maintained the agricultural cycle at 37 percent. By 2022, it reached 107 percent storage, the highest in the last three reported decades, since its extraordinary maximum water level is 100 cubic hectometers more than its ordinary capacity.

As of yesterday, Conagua reported that Las Vírgenes had 11 percent of its total capacity, a critical level only surpassed by the smaller dams in the northwest of the state, Las Lajas and El Tintero, in Buenaventura, on the Santa Clara and Santa María rivers, whose storage capacity is one and 10 percent, respectively.

We must engage in dialogue, not profit politically from the problem: Mata

During the meeting of the Regional Hydraulic Committee, held at the facilities of the National Water Commission (Conagua), they agreed this week that the extraction of the La Boquilla dam will continue until the last day of September, a decision that was taken with the objective of fulfilling the previously established commitments, despite the adverse conditions that the region is facing.

Gerardo Porras, president of the San Pedro Limited Liability Company (SRL), explained that the situation is critical for both fishermen and tourist operators in the area, as well as for the inhabitants of San Francisco de Conchos, as well as the farmers of the central-southern region, since they all depend on the water from the dam, for this reason, they decided not to anticipate the closure and continue with the original extraction plan.

Porras warned that if drought conditions persist and there is no rain in the short term, it will not be possible to carry out an agricultural cycle next year, not even with restrictions.

This decision came after protests by residents of San Francisco de Conchos who demanded an early end to extraction, as the drop in the water level of La Boquilla affected their fishing and the tourist services they rely on to survive.

In this regard, the director of the JCAS said that the current problem is very different from that experienced four years ago, when in an illegal and armed federal intervention 440 million cubic meters of water were taken from the Chihuahua dams, which are badly needed in the region.

On that occasion, he said, the people of Chihuahua had to defend themselves from that aggression and faced serious consequences when the conflict became politicized, because the Federation sought it that way, irrationally supporting that measure.

The current situation is the defense of two constitutional rights, the right to work of fishermen and service providers, who have their source of employment in the dam; and the right to work of agricultural producers who require water to grow their crops.

Both are facing impacts on their income and livelihood, so dialogue and seeking agreements is necessary, instead of confrontation and, much less, trying to profit politically from the issue, which he called on to avoid in order to find fundamental solutions.

He considered that there is a lack of investment by Conagua, not by this administration but for decades, which has prevented the proper management of the scarce and valued resource, while the state authority has been very clear in following the instructions of Governor Maru Campos, to guarantee without excuses access to water for all and to respect the law, as well as to advance the state water plan designed with that objective.

For this reason, he insisted that dialogue must be maintained between authorities and those affected, in order to reach agreements that help reduce the negative impact that this era of drought has brought, which is also not unknown to the people of Chihuahua, since in 1995 there were similar problems due to the same lack of rain, but since then there has been a lack of progress in investments that help water governance.