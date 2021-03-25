Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Within the framework of the wise leadership’s keenness and directives to provide all capabilities to preserve the health of all members of society in the face of the Covid-19 virus, His Excellency Abdullah Al Hamed, Head of the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi directed to intensify the “Choose Vaccination” campaign targeting the elderly citizens and residents, which focuses on communication And access to every person from this category, and the provision of examination and vaccination in their homes, through the initiative «We will reach you wherever you are».

The Abu Dhabi Public Health Center launched the initiative, in cooperation with the Martyrs’ Families Affairs Office, the Councils Affairs Office in the Crown Prince’s Court, the Sehha Company, the Family Development Foundation, and Abu Dhabi Media in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, which was launched in line with the current situation to preserve the health and safety of the elderly. During the coming period, focus on vaccinating the largest number of these groups, and they are the group most vulnerable to complications from the virus.

This initiative aims to vaccinate elderly citizens and residents, and raise the level of health awareness about the importance of vaccination for unvaccinated elderly people, health care providers and all groups associated with them, in addition to raising awareness regarding the continued commitment to implementing preventive measures for caregivers for the elderly group, especially the unqualified For vaccination.

This is done by implementing a joint work plan with partners and public health ambassadors to encourage the elderly to take vaccination through phone calls and home visits, and to facilitate access to that by obtaining a vaccination appointment at home by calling the toll-free number of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company – Health It is 80050, and publish it in various media and social media.

Matar Al Nuaimi, Director General of the Center, said, “We are working in the Abu Dhabi Center for Public Health towards a health and safety society, by promoting the improvement of the health level in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Serving the elderly is a national duty that enjoys all appreciation and attention from the wise leadership of the UAE at all times, especially in light of This exceptional situation in which all efforts are combined to protect all members of society and ensure their health and safety ».

Medical staff

Medical staff and public health specialists have been assigned to enhance the possibility of motivation and access for the elderly, through home services and start their visit to their whereabouts, and provide them with vaccinations, which guarantees them the necessary health care while they are in the family environment, taking into account the precautionary measures and preventive measures applied in The country to confront COVID-19.

It is noteworthy that vaccination is effective and safe to prevent infection with a high success rate, and the importance of focusing on targeting this group in particular is due to its proven effectiveness in reducing complications and deaths.