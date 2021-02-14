The TT is one of those models that, in one way or another, have marked an era. Since the launch of its first generation at the end of the last century, Audi has already garnered rave reviews of a model that stood out thanks, above all, to its attractive and atypical casual design and sporty, lines that accompanied by high-level engines captivated many motor enthusiasts.

Now we are testing its latest delivery, its third generation, a car that will go down in history as Markus Duesmann, CEO of Audi, recently confirmed that this model will not have new versions, and this will turn all TTs into true jewels of the garages in a few years.

Times are changing, and brand priorities too. Audi needs to focus on the niche markets that give the most benefits, such as SUVs, especially because of the extra production cost that they are going to have with the new ecological ranges, and that is that on the one hand the production of electric cars is very expensive and, on the other, the new regulations of the European Union in terms of emissions almost force brands to reinvent themselves with low emission models, since if they do not they would face fines of exorbitant amounts.

A design to match



This third generation of the Audi TT could not leave us indifferent. Its sporty design we feel it both inside and out, and not only us, and is that with the yellow color of our test unit many people have stopped to look at the car carefully at traffic lights or parking lots.

The front grille is very aggressive, and the details on the bumper and underbody in black give it a great personality. It remains faithful to the coupe line of its predecessors, and continues its aggressiveness behind. It has a double chrome exhaust outlet, including a beautifully designed diffuser. In addition, the TT has a retractable rear spoiler, and we can operate it manually from an interior control or automatically after the car reaches 120 km / h on the road.

Inside the car maintains its ‘racing’ look, the seats are bucket type and the steering wheel has an excellent touch. In this case, Audi does not offer a central touch screen, but behind the wheel we have a 12.3-inch digital dashboard from which we can control many of the vehicle’s functions. On this screen we can see the clocks, the map, the multimedia functions, the driving modes … we can control all this from the buttons on the steering wheel, with voice control and with some very practical controls that are located behind the gear lever .

This coupe also stands out because it has two rear seats, it is one of the few with its characteristics that offers them, although we must say that in them two adults cannot travelAt most two children, and they will be tight. Although we do not think this will be a problem for the ‘typical customer’ of the Audi TT. On the other hand, the boot height is very positive, since its 305-liter capacity is very usable for two travelers.

Agile and fun



It is time to talk about its engine. This unit equips a 2.0 inline four-cylinder that develops a power of 197 hp. This is the output version, but Audi offers other more powerful variants of 245, 320 and up to 400 horsepower of the RS version, all of them gasoline, with automatic transmission and four-wheel drive option. In this 197 hp model, the traction is front and its gear change is seven-speed automatic. Despite being the least powerful, it is a really fun car. It accelerates from zero to one hundred in 6.6 seconds, and in sections of curves it sticks very well to the ground. We are facing a car that would triumph on track days and routes, without any doubt. And this sporty soul is accentuated in the ‘dynamic’ mode, the sportiest driving mode that this TT has.

By road has also brought out the proper functioning of the cruise control and the lane departure control and correction system, as well as the proper functioning of your navigator and the integration with our mobile phone, which we can recharge wirelessly in a space provided for this in front of the gear selector lever .

This version that we have tested has behaved great on the road and city, and its average consumption has oscillated between nine and ten liters, something normal, we are not talking about a saving car. This starting version can be found from 43,000 euros, a competitive price if we see everything that this car offers, from its equipment and its engine, through its handling and, of course, to the characteristic design. This coupe with a sporty soul will become a legend.