By Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), told Reuters that all security forces had been placed on the streets to combat the invaders of the headquarters of the Three Powers.

Ibaneis was also asked why the GDF did not act sooner, since it was known that the coup demonstrators were planning an action in Brasília, but he did not respond.

(By Lisandra Paraguassu)

The post We put all security forces on the streets, says Governor of the Federal District appeared first on ISTOÉ DINHEIRO.

#put #security #forces #streets #governor #Federal #District #ISTOÉ #DINHEIRO