Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Creativity Society, honored, on the stage of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the first place winners of the Social Media Ambassador Award in its second session, which the Society launched in the year 2023 AD at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

Sheikh Dr. Khalid Al Qasimi stressed that the award aims to support meaningful content and authentic values ​​for citizens and residents of the United Arab Emirates and the Arabian Gulf, as this award comes to support social media accounts and sites that have made a big difference and left a positive mark on society.

He added: “Yesterday, the One Billion Social Media Followers Summit was held in Dubai, and the talk focused on the importance of supporting social media pioneers to improve the quality of their content, and the Emirates Creativity Society was also a pioneer in this field when it launched the first session of the award in the year 2022, and it will continue in the years.” Coming thanks to your support and efforts.

For his part, Vice Chairman of the Association’s Board of Directors and Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Award, Dr. Faisal Shaheen Al Hammadi, indicated that the Emirates Creativity Association is organizing this session after the great success achieved by the first session last year 2022 at the level of the UAE.

He added that the second edition of the award at the level of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries came in response to the aspirations of the association’s members, and the Board of Directors’ tireless endeavor to find out their desires and fulfill their demands to expand the Social Media Ambassador Award because of its tangible social impact in instilling values ​​and social influence through practices that call for strengthening identity values. Patriotism and positive citizenship.

He continued that the Social Media Ambassador Award aims to support and encourage purposeful content creators in its second session at the Gulf level, guided by the visions and approach of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in dedication to his humanitarian thought in creating purposeful content and his distinguished personality not only at the level. On the Emirati level, but also on the Gulf level, our origins are the same, our history is the same, and we are united by language and a common destiny.

He pointed out that the Social Media Ambassador Award, in its second session, yielded results that exceeded everyone’s expectations. The Supreme Committee organizing the award worked diligently, diligently, and persevering during its short work, which amounted to nearly two years, to support and promote the ideas and foundations of purposeful Gulf content creation through many successful events. It awarded the award during Its first session for five categories, in addition to hosting distinguished events such as the Ramadan Majlis. It also organized and participated in organizing workshops, seminars, lectures and awareness campaigns at the Gulf level.

First place in the category of Best Personality or Account in the Field of Community Service or Best Content of the Year in the Field of Social Media was won by Muhammad Issam Maho, Rafi Muwafaq Jarooj came in second place, and Ali Abdullah Abu Wardeh in third place.

In the category of Best Personality or Electronic Account in the Field of Arts, Entertainment or Media, Ali Humaid Al-Loughani won first place, Asmaa Muhammad Al-Shehhi won second place, and Lina Abdullah Youssef Al-Aali took third place.

In the category of the best leadership personality in the field of social media, Hazza Ali Abu Al-Rish won first place, Alaa Muhammad Al-Sayyid won second place, and Ahmed Muhammad Al-Naqbi (Boudana) won third place.

In the category of Best Technical Project or Innovative Initiative for Social Communication, Fattah Khaled Issa Al-Rashed won first place, Bassam Mutashar Al-Shammari took second place, and Princess Nouf bint Abdul Rahman Al Saud came in third place.

Finally, in the category of best family in the field of social media, the family of Fahd Khalfan Nasser Al-Hassani won first place, while the family of Muhammad Abdullah Yousef Al-Hooti won second place.