The head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaumexpressed that it protects the work of journalists.

The statements of the capital’s president occurred during the morning of this Friday, December 16, through a Press conference.

This press conference was held on the occasion of the attempt that the journalist suffered and news anchor Ciro Gomez Leyva.

Given this, the press questioned the capital’s president about the event, where he was asked his opinion in relation to what has been discussed if the attack happened from the candue to the way in which it has been criticized in times to the system.

Sheinbaum talks about the work of journalists

Sheinbaum pointed out that this should not be the case. He added that since Federal government and the Mexico City the freedom of expression and all the support journalists, said.

He added that sometimes you may not agree, in relation to some posturesbut above all is the work that they carry out, he mentioned, which, he pointed out, is essential for democracy, express.

Finally, the morenista stated that there is also the expression by the government.

asked not advance nothing and make a professional research as it matches.