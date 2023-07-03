“We would have married in two years”: the moving gesture of Michelle Causo’s boyfriend, who buys wedding rings and shows them on social media

The boyfriend of can’t find peace of mind Michelle Causo, Flavio, who as the days go by thinks more and more of his love, of all the happy moments he has lived with her and of all those that unfortunately he will not be able to experience. Like the marriage, for example, which apparently was planned between the two in a few years. The heartbroken young man bought two wedding rings and posted a photo on social media making a dedication to his missing girlfriend.

The interrogation was held on Saturday to validate the arrest of the 17-year-old who took Michelle Causo’s life last Wednesday in Primavalle.

The young killer, accused of the crimes of willful homicide And corpse concealmenthe answered the investigating judge’s questions for 4 hours, declaring what his motive was.

The quarrel, followed by the attack with a kitchen knife, would have resulted, according to him, from a debt that he had with Michelle’s a few tens of euros for the transfer of narcotic substances, such as cannabinoids.

While the investigation continues to clarify the motive for the crime, what remains in the heart of those who loved Michelle is only ache.

To suffer most of all, as well as the parents of the 17-year-old, is Flaviothe boy with whom she had been engaged for about two years and with whom she was planning a future together.

The moving gesture of Michelle’s boyfriend

Flavio moved everyone when in front of the altar of flowers and teddy bears born on the spot where Michelle’s body was found, he knelt down and burst into tears.

It moves everyone every day, when post photos and videos that portray him together with his love, accompanying the posts with poignant dedications to what was his sun.

Yesterday he made another heartbreaking gesture. She has bought two wedding ringsto fulfill his and Michelle’s wish, to get married.

“The more you go on, the more the pain increases. I want to see you. I keep wondering where you are“, wrote the young Roman, who then refers to promise what they had done, that of getting married in two years: