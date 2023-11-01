













We present you the saddest deaths in anime of 2023









Losses are always unique and quite difficult to accept. Although you think it is easy to say goodbye to an anime character, the truth is that it can be very complicated. How did you feel after Jiraiya’s death in naruto? It was kind of hard, wasn’t it? And that’s just to mention one of many.

Sometimes, anime characters accompany us for years and of course, talking about some of their deaths is strange, especially in the midst of a time in which everything transmutes and sensitivity emerges in an even less uniform way.

What makes us human? Feel love for other humans? How is this feeling of emptiness processed by anime characters, of literature, of cinema? The deaths of our most endearing fictional characters. In short, if there is something irrefutable, it is that they move our sensitivity and deserve honors, right?

Without further ado, I present to you the anime deaths of this 2023. But, first I remind you, the article is full of spoilers, at the end of the day, there are several deaths that have just been announced in the mangas and perhaps the authors will still find a way to reverse them, No? I WISH.

Anime deaths in 2023

Jujutsu Kaisen – Gojo Satoru & Nanami Kento

One of the most shocking and unexpected deaths –yes, just as death knows how to be–, It was Gojo Satoru’sOf course, this is a world-sized spoiler. However, there is still much to see before reaching this moment, it should be noted that fans are still in denial, waiting for some twist in the story of Gege Akutami, especially since there are fewer and fewer hopes and characters.

Anime deaths 2023

Yuji Itadori seems to be running out of his nuclear links and we wonder what kind of world is left for him. Jujutsu Kaisen, after the grotesque defeat of the most powerful sorcerer in the world.

Gojo Satoru was the great hope of history, which is also why his death is one of the most traumatic. Furthermore, uncertainty corrodes everyone. There is no news from Nobara and we don’t know what happens to Megumi either.

Death scrolls through the pages of the manga and we don’t know who might disappear soon. In fact, in anime we are close to losing one of the characters who had the greatest impact.

Nanami is a very interesting teacher in the manga and his fate is sealed, we will see him animated soon, so let’s stay alert.

Anime deaths 2023

Oshi no Ko – Ai Hoshino

Ai Hoshino is a character that the entire fandom loved immediately. The most special idol in the anime universe came as an interesting criticism of the world of entertainment. Also, of course she is one of the deaths in the anime that will surely be a turning point, at the end of the day, her story is born from her because of her death.

Anime deaths 2023

At first, Ai’s death was what generated the flirtatious story, which ranges from her son Aqua’s revenge to her daughter Ruby’s dream. The idol’s children deal with their mother’s death in a very different way from each other.

In the anime adaptation, we lost Ai in spring 2023. And of course, the real life of the Hoshino twins began.

Hiyori Iki – Noragami

The manga of Noragami is in its final stretch, and it allowed us to see a moment full of emotion before completely tearing us apart. In a unique battle, both Hiyori and Yukine will forge an even deeper bond with Yato. However, this leads to unresolvable pain.

Anime deaths 2023

Yato will have to make an interesting decision after Hiyori is killed by her father.

Prior to that, Hiyori will fight for Yukine and openly confess her feelings for Yato, then the memories of her entire life will pass before the eyes of the god, this will generate a very tragic moment that will contrast with Hiyori’s corpse and Yato’s tears.

Hiyori’s death is among the most unexpected and impossible deaths in the stories of 2023. Let’s see how the story will continue with a new Hiyori and how Yato will resolve her bond with her, after the changes he had to force into her existence.

The Frieren Cast: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: beyond the end of the journey It is a story that, like the classic Trip to Agarthainvites us to value the essence of grief in a calm way, full of warmth. Frieren is the absolute gem of autumn 2023, despite the debut of Pluto and the return of Spy x Family.

Anime deaths 2023

Frieren It is a truly special installment for the fall season, because the elf protagonist will have to face each of the decisions she made before seeing her friends die naturally. First the most charismatic hero Himmel disappears, then the priest Heiter and finally the dwarf Eisen. Time is the only thing we have and maybe we should remember it more often. Frieren will rethink his priorities after suffering an irreparable loss.

The delivery of beyond the journey It will begin precisely with the deaths of the nuclear cast and will leave a sensitive path with nuances of actionin the new odyssey that arises in front of Frieren, who will take new company for another long journey.

Frieren’s path is light and even therapeutic.

We recommend: Five anime series with disturbing endings that you cannot miss in the spooky season

Deaths in anime: an altar

Of course, deaths in anime are a moment and then they bequeath growth to some other character in the story, however, when you find yourself in your own loss, try to give yourself a big hug and resist the inclemencies of life. At the end of the day, we must also remember that there are pains that are here to stay and that throb daily, reminding us of a warm memory.

Who is at your current otaku altar? Who, unfortunately, is added in 2023?

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.

(Visited 19 times, 19 visits today)