Each season of animation comes with series that we have been waiting for a long time. However, the Fall 2022 anime season featured works that were too remarkable, more than on other occasions. Undoubtedly, he presented jewels that will have second and third installments, it only remains to be seen when they will arrive. Patience is a great virtue and animes help us put it into practice. In addition, this season’s projects come hand in hand with MAPPA Studios, BONEStudios Y CloverWorkswhich are recognized for high quality.

1.Chainsaw Man

Obviously, Tatsuki Fujimoto’s jewel is crowned as one of the best anime of the Fall 2022 season. It will only feature 12 episodes and will have a special theme for each ending.

The story follows Denji, a young orphan who inherited a debt to the yakuza that just gives him an ultimatum. In this critical situation, the boy meets a demon puppy that he will call Pochita and with whom he will make a deal that will help them both survive. They will form an invaluable bond, however, by the time they realize it, they will be betrayed and killed.

Because of this it is Pochita decides to inherit her heart to Denji which, thanks to this will become the chainsaw demon that is one of the strongest and most sought after in the world of demons.

In a scenario full of secrets and violence, Denji will try to achieve his simplest dreams, but at the same time, absurdly impossible.

the sleeve of Chainsaw Man It consists of 2 parts and is still being published, at the moment it has 112 chapters. In view of all the success it had in the Fall 2022 season, it only remains to wonder when it will return, because there is plenty of content to adapt.

2.Blue Lock

I’m not going to compare it to HaikyuuDon’t get intense. I will not say that it is better than Chainsaw ManHowever, it definitely has something very interesting from both worlds.

The anime follows the story of a Japanese forward who will be immersed in a Battle Royale whose purpose is to get the best striker in Japan in an attempt to win the World Cup.

However, the values ​​that they propose as the path to success are selfishness and ambition, coupled with an excessively rigid discipline.

This anime also has a lot of chances for renewal, it is quite unlikely that it will only stay in the Fall 2022 season.

3. Mob Psycho 100 III

Written and illustrated by ONE —the mangaka of one punch man who is preparing his new work Versus—. It is the anime adaptation that comes to an end in the Fall 2022 season.

It came a long way to get here, since it was thought that it would not have enough material for a full installment of episodes. However, now it even has an episode that will have 20,000 hand-drawn animated frames — it should be noted that a regular episode has 3K.

Source: Studio Bones

While it’s sad to say goodbye to Mob, at least we have a worthy adaptation. It should be noted that this final season seemed impossible, so its closure is a gain in itself. It is one of the most prestigious anime of the Fall 2022 season.

4. Spy X Family part 2

It’s not all blood or deep meditation, too we need some comedy and freshness, and that is exactly what the second part of the first season of Spy X Familywhich was so popular that it almost immediately resumed delivery.

In this we follow a fake family that is made up of a high-ranking detective, an assassin and a telepathic girl. Together they will have to work to avoid terrible events while living as a cute family.

The most interesting pair of comedy anime of Fall 2022 are Uzaki-chan wa Asobitai! Y Bocchi the rock! The first follows an outgoing young woman who has a very energetic relationship with her senpai. On the other hand and contrastively, the second will follow, an introverted high school student.

5. Bleach: Thousand—Year Blood War

The Fall 2022 season brought one of the most anticipated anime for years. This installment consented to the fans of bleachin an attempt to bring an honorable close to the series. In this bloody season we will see the Association of Souls face the most important and ruthless enemies.

【FC情報：初代護廷十三隊＆新グッズ】

初代護廷十三隊の設定資料を「#KlubOutside」にて公開!

さらに 、 十三 隊 に 零番 隊 を 、 全 十四 隊 の 羽織 を モチーフ に し た が ファン クラブ グッズ として 販売 開始 し まし た！！ 〈スタッフ スタッフ〉〉〉https://t.co/Zj76Eefe4e#BLEACH pic.twitter.com/4gyqBifMpX — 久保帯人＆スタッフ (@tite_official) November 28, 2022

In this season, secrets will be revealed that will explain several of the loose ends. It will be surprising.

Secondly, It was announced that the ending will be a little different from the manga, but don’t worry, it will have feedback from Tite Kubo.his mangaka.

6. My Hero Academia season 6

Superheroes have a place in Fall 2022 with the sixth season that never ceases to amaze fans. However, this time, the heroes of Class 1-B will be the ones with the most intense appearances. Definitely, the change of focus prepares them to face new challenges.

My Hero Academia It is one of the animes with the most loyal followers, thanks to which we have several movies and up to six anime seasons.

7. To Your Eternity

The anime with an impassive protagonist who little by little becomes more human, returned with the second installment. So we can follow in the footsteps of this immortal entity that appropriated the body of an unfortunate boy, but now gets more and more experiences and memories in a very interesting way.

8. Cool Doji Danshi

One of the hidden anime of Fall 2022 is Cool Doji Danshi (Play It Cool, Guys). And it is quite a jewel. The animation is very warm and the proposal of the relationship that arises between the protagonists, all men, is a very tender and funny fraternal question.

Definitely, It has an interesting proposal and characters that are impossible not to love.

We recommend: What is the Blue Lock project and why does everyone say it worked?

These animes arrived in Fall 2022, each one is remarkable. If you are an otaku, you should not miss any of them, regardless of the genre you like, they are all a delivery that is recognized by many. Some end —Mob Psycho 100 III and Bleach—, others are presented to, of course, establish themselves as deliveries that will go through the passage of time —Chainsaw Man Y Blue Lock—, there are those that will become classics —Cool Doji Danshi—, and those who will save you from bad days —Spy X Family and Bocchi the Rock!—.

I hope you like the highlights of the season.

What do you think of the Fall 2022 season deliveries? You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.