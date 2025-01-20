After the success of last year’s edition, we announce that #NaukasGuardo returns next Saturday, April 26. Naukas events have a special impact but they usually take place in large cities, why not take the dissemination of science to rural areas? From this idea, this meeting was born, which is held in I savein the Palentine Mountain. We will soon inform you about who will participate this year. For now, write down the date, because it will be memorable (it will be broadcast on streamingso don’t miss it). Naukas Guardo is organized by Naukas and the Guardo City Council, with the collaboration of the University of Valladolid, the UVa Science Park and the Palencia Provincial Council.

Guardo Auditorium (Source: Guardo City Council).

Naukas Guardo 2024

