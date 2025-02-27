The Naukas and The “La Caixa” Foundation They have the pleasure of presenting the event Naukas Barcelona 2025, Bio-Diversidadto be held on Saturday May 31 at the Cosmocaixa Science Museum in Barcelona.

During the last fifteen years Naukas has visited many cities filling theaters and auditoriums with scientific talks open to any audience. Bilbao, Valladolid, Palma de Mallorca, San Sebastián, Vitoria, Pamplona, ​​A Coruña, Córdoba, Murcia or Burgos are just some of the events that we have organized with the open doors and under the premise of offering an interesting scientific dissemination, enjoyable and, why not, fun.

After so long, today we can announce that the city of Barcelona will join the Naukas universe with an event entitled Bio-Diversidad, an issue so wide that it will allow us to review almost any scientific discipline that you imagine. Biology, Physics, Medicine, Astronomy, Genetics or Mathematics … They will all have their hole during an exciting day.

We want to release Barcelona in style and for this we have prepared a program with some of the best scientists and disseminators that you can find in the current panorama. The speakers will have 25 minutes to make their talk in an event that will have two sessions (tomorrow and afternoon) and will be presented by Antonio Martínez Ron and Javier Peláez, founders of Naukas.

As in the rest of Naukas events, the Entrance will be free through an early reserve of the entrance. Very soon we will announce the website where you can reserve the entrance, as well as the talk and speakers program.

Meanwhile, sign this date well, Saturday, May 31, because you have an appointment with the first Naukas Barcelona and we assure you that we are going to spend an exciting day. See you in Barcelona !!