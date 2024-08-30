Matheus Almeidai Matheus Almeida https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/matheus-almeida/ 08/30/2024 – 12:23

The president of the Central Bank, Roberto Campos Neto, defended the agency’s position of not giving guidance on what the future of interest rates will be in Brazil. “We understand that the moment calls for flexibility,” he said. The speech was made during a panel at an event promoted by brokerage XP this Friday, the 30th.

According to Campos Neto, the global situation is one of great volatility, with expectations of a slowdown in the United States and China. Specifically regarding the US, he also highlighted the elections and the possibility of an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the US central bank.

The president of the Central Bank recalled the criticism the institution received when it cut the basic interest rate by 0.25 percentage points in May, and stated that subsequent data indicated that it was the right decision.

“The market has fluctuated a lot,” he said. And he assured: “if and when this cycle happens [de alta de juros]it will be gradual.”