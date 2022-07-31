The job of universities is knowledge: they create it through research, they transmit it through academia and they use it via consultancies. Its ultimate goal is not the individual, it is the sustainability of society. There is no point in giving the best education to an individual who does not have a commitment to his community. Sustainable societies solve their problems, which generates technological independence. These societies have educational quality with coverage1 of a high level of schooling, which requires them to have postgraduate teachers and researchers who are essential to generate better sources of employment, instead of employees.

In Mexico, of every 100 students who enter primary school, 38 manage to enter a university, of which only 27 graduate. 38% coverage and 27% bachelor’s level by current cohort.

However, there is a large dispersion. In CDMX, 46 graduate, while in Chiapas 12. It should be noted that, of the 5 states with the highest number of graduates, Morena governs only one. Of the 5 states with the fewest number of graduates, Morena governs in all 5.

Economic poverty is a determining factor for the low coverage of 38% in bachelor’s degrees. In the 10% of the population with the lowest income (Decile I), 6% are registered. While 95% are registered in the 10% of the population with the highest income (Decile X), as can be seen in the following graph.

The greater the poverty, the greater the need for research teachers. However, it seems that Mexico does not care. In 2018, for high school and undergraduate, Mexico invested 4.6% of GDP vs. 4.8% of OECD countries2, due to their respective GDP differences, in dollars per student it means 7,907 vs. 17,165. In addition, total educational spending has decreased by 8% so far this six-year term.

In 2021, the Conacyt, instead of aligning the member researchers of the SNI3 to solve the problem of poverty, among many others, began to take away their economic support to the detriment of our technological independence and, consequently, better jobs. In 2022, the first item on the agenda in the visit to the US was to request 300,000 work visas that cannot be created here due to the lack of researchers who find viable solutions.

Dear reader:

If you have higher education, think about the responsibility of that privilege. When I say that “it seems that Mexico does not care”, it is because your silence grants… Do not let AMLO speak for you. More serious than the new monkeypox, the detriment of our lack of technological independence will make the whole of Mexico go to hell.

Take life.

1) Coverage: % of educational infrastructure that includes young people of the same generation.

2) OECD: Organization for cooperation and economic development.

3) SNI: National Research System.

#poor