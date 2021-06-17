We have been able to play a demo of Tales of Arise for an hour, the latest installment in the long-lived JRPG saga. The litmus test has helped us to verify that we are facing a turning point in the franchise: a good visual leap with more detailed environments and a combat that mixes strategy and fluid animations.

In a saga as long as Tales of, it might seem that each new installment more specializes its fans and separates those who have not yet made the leap. But I think Tales of Arise, marking the 25th anniversary of the series and sporting a new graphics engine that makes it more attractive than ever, you can change that concept. What we have been able to prove with the new installment shows the values ​​of the franchise, but also a clear commitment to renovation of its game system and graphic fine-tuning.

Our first test with the Bandai Namco JRPG has not been very long. Just an hour to travel an area of ​​the world outside Viscint, one of the game cities. Enough to be able to see how the new battle system works, how the game unfolds in Unreal Engine 4 as well as some small changes in the way of planning the scenes.

Because Arise’s narrative, with the different trailers that have been presented, it is already clear that it is what has been least altered (and least needed to do so): we will continue to enjoy epic stories, very focused on conflicts between nations and some moral dilemmas that they happen on the way. On this occasion, the protagonism falls mainly on two characters: Alphen and Shionne, in the middle of a conflict between the planets. Dhana and Rena (yes, in this universe they are very close to each other), which has ruled over the former for 300 years.

Alphen he is a warrior of Dhana who falls into the trope of amnesia, but more interesting is his ability to feel no pain; Shione, instead, she is a princess of Rena who has contracted the curse of the thorns, hurting anyone who touches her. You can imagine that the relationship between people so different, but whose curses interpenetrate, will be on the surface, working both in the narrative and in the playable; Alphen can carry a sword of lethal fire for everyone, even the one who wields it, thanks to his ability to resist pain and Shionne’s healing properties.

It’s easy to notice Arise’s visual change compared to its immediate predecessor: Tales of Berseria. But, after all, Berseria was a development released in Japan on PlayStation 3 even though it had a version for PS4 and PC, so it could be better understood. And yet it is easy to see in Arise a game that tries to be more of its time, with much more complex and detailed environments that, this time yes, accompany the great design work that its main characters usually have. Both Alphen and Shionne look great: him in his heavy armor and threadbare cape, and she in her suit with embroidered trim and reinforced with pieces of armor. But the palm is taken by its scenarios, which, as I said, was the aspect that most faltered Tales of visually. Now, in addition to taking advantage of the powerful lighting system of the UE4, a watercolor texturing, something similar to the technique that The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword used and that gives the world a much more special and unique style.

Apparently in our test, the combat mixes some classic factors with other renewed ones. We will continue to enter a battle arena every time we make contact with an enemy. Uploads are very fast and they are expected to be even more so on next-gen consoles. Within the fray is when we begin to notice some differences. We have a basic attack with the upper right button and three arts located on the front buttons of the controller, which we can combine to break guards, establish altered states and take advantage of weaknesses.

However, the most special attacks are taken by the digital crosshead. In each direction one of the combatants waits so that, once his bar is complete, he can unload a empowered attack special and typical of each fighter. That also includes support members, that alternating with the trigger we can also invoke, although during combat they will remain withdrawn. On this occasion, it seems that Bandai Namco has not wanted to add any type of cooperative component so that the experience for a player does not suffer and to be able to make even more strategic use of each member of the team. In addition, there are powered hits: a bit like Final Fantasy VII Remake, once we have used enough normal attacks to recharge an indicator, we can use a combined attack to kill the basic enemies.

The combat mixes some classic factors with other renewed onesThe last great novelty on the part of our fighters that we have been able to see is the dodge. Using the right trigger, we will be able to dodge an opponent’s attack; If we do it at the right moment, just before receiving the attack, we will make a perfect evasion that will give us an advantage. Some enemies also have weak points: a kind of bumps will indicate the places where we can do more damage and it will be important to remain vigilant.

There is still a lot to see in the fighting, since the game that we have been able to play took place in an advanced part of the plot (at 10 o’clock or so) with characters around level 20. Therefore, we want to see how combine enemy weaknesses well and to our fighters to understand the whole system of weaknesses well. For example, Shionne can perform an empowered attack that is very effective against flying enemies, knocking them down and leaving them exposed. But also to see the most powerful abilities of each of the six characters that will make up our main group. Of course, although it has its strategic component (you just have to see the two Alphin swords and how to use them), it is also easy to notice again that if you want to deepen the combat you will probably have to resort to a slightly more difficult mode high, since in the normal mode the game is still somewhat permissive with the act of crushing the command, except in some fight against final bosses where a little more order and concentration is required.

Although the map design It does not seem to have varied much with respect to other deliveries, it is true that it seems more complete as well. Some areas are somewhat more open and we can swim to reach certain places. We will find ores of power to refine, as well as ingredients with which cook in the camps, creating recipes that, when consumed, will grant a special bonus to the group. Lastly, we can’t miss the famous skits, those funny conversations that have become an icon in the series. We haven’t found any in our tests, but they will be in the final version. If we have not seen them, it is because the Bandai Namco team has assured that they have wanted to give it a renewed look to surprise the fans.

The PS5 and Series X versions will have shorter loading times and two graphic modesI mentioned it recently in the analysis of Ratchet And Clank: A Dimension Apart and I think that with Tales of Arise the same premise is fulfilled: we are faced with one of those installments of a long-lived saga that represents a great leap forward. With its attractive graphics, really good looking animations and an interesting story, Bandai Namco seeks to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the series by welcoming new fans with open arms, while the most die-hard will also notice the change. Also, Arise doesn’t want to forget about the new generation and, although the game will look great on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, the versions of PS5 and Series X They will have shorter loading times and two graphic modes that will further enhance their technical section; the performance mode prioritizing the frame rate up to 60 fps and the graphics mode raising the resolution to 4K on both consoles.

Now we just have to wait for September, 10th to be able to start this adventure from the beginning and see step by step how the new game systems and the story of Tales of Arise unfold. For the moment, with more dungeon designs and how its narrative progresses, the result is convincing, even more thanks to that worked visual style that emphasizes the beautiful world of Dhana so much. But one thing is clear: the JRPG remains in good shape, coming out stronger for another generation even in its longest-running franchises. And this Tales of Arise has a magnificent opportunity to rise among them all.