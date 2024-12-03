The creators themselves already say it. ‘Neon Blood’ is a combination between ‘Blade Runner’ and classic turn-based RPGs. And they don’t deceive. When you put yourself at the controls, it is impossible not to have memories of Ridley Scott’s cult film or the essence of the first ‘Final Fantasy’ come to mind. All seasoned with an elegant 2.5D pixel-art style that enters your eyes completely and traps you in its futuristic atmosphere.

At ABC we have played the game in one sitting (it lasts around 3 hours) and it has been an experience that, despite its ‘buts’ that we will discuss later, we have been fascinated. There is no doubt that ‘Neon Blood’ is the best letter of introduction for ChaoticBrain Studios. Not only have they created one of the most outstanding Spanish games of 2024, but this work predicts a bright future for them.

A futuristic thriller

Entering fully into historythe title puts us in the shoes of Axel McCoin, who was the best detective in Blind City and who is now nothing more than a poor man hooked on a certain drug (Spark) that is devastating the city. Suddenly McCoin will find himself involved in a series of murders related to an entire conspiracy that revolves around a dispute between two companies that control the city, where he has much more to do with it than he thinks.

The story is typical of a typical detective film (as long as you know the genre you will know what happens next), and although it may be lacking in originality for some, the characters are so well written that it is bearable and enjoyable.









Furthermore, the city is so alive that it is almost the main narrative element. Every corner is full of references and details that help more if possible to improve the atmospherewhich is already round. As we mentioned before, the personality of this game lies in its graphics, a magnificent work of pixel art combined with luxurious three-dimensional settings. He manages to create a unique city, which has little to envy of those of the great representatives of the genre.

The play of neon lights and shadows, together with the 2D modeling with the 3D environments, is a delight



ABC





Sometimes less is more

However, the biggest ‘but’ of ‘Neon Blood’ is what makes it a video game: its gameplay. We found both the combat and the puzzles unnecessary (the former) and cumbersome (the latter). In fact, it makes us wonder if the Madrid studio originally wanted to make a graphic adventure and were forced to include combat in an attempt to sell it more as an RPG and less as a narrative game, which is really what it offers. In the end it is a light, small-scale game that does not put you in many troubles because it does not give you time to build deep gameplay.

There is hardly any progression, and these encounters seem like they are corseted to happen at key moments in the plot, and little else. You just have to take a look at the combat interface, bland and too minimalist, which clashes with the rest of the well-polished graphic section. It’s a shame, because it makes the fine result a little dirtyl. Sometimes less is more. And that is perhaps the biggest drawback that can be found with ‘Neon Blood’, which tries to do several interesting things, but does not go deep enough into most of them.

However, the game has very good things, particularly its narration and the way it is presentedwith interesting characters and even the insertion of animated scenes in the traditional style. The Spanish translation is also accurate and the creators have allowed themselves to break the fourth wall at times to wink at us about the video game industry itself. In the end we could ask for more in terms of playable innovation and duration, because no game is perfect, but the final aftertaste is pleasant and not bitter.

Is it worth it?

ChaoticBrain Studios has achieved a remarkable title with very few resources. It saddens us to see that resources have been wasted on combat when without it it is just as good or that time could have been spent creating better puzzles. However, It is a very enjoyable title from start to finish with a story that engages and keeps you trapped for the duration.. Its design and style are very peculiar, but they captivate and combine very well with each other, offering an immersive and fun experience.

A highly recommended title for anyone who likes adventures that carry all their weight in the narrative, and who does not want to get involved in complex playable mechanics or excessively long games.