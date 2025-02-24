Monster Hunter is not for everyone. Or at least it wasn’t in its beginnings. Rosque, difficult, with an extremely complex input curve, he backed up casual players and anyone who did not have time, or patience, to understand and assimilate all the mechanics that hid a title that, apparently, only went from Kill huge monsters. Monster Hunter World changed that, managed to win the general public offering a simple plot, more friendly mechanics and a face washing that worked as an entrance so that everyone, would take years or not with the saga, could hunt dragons and colossal monsters of The most enjoyable way possible.

Monster Hunter Wilds seeks to be a “sequel” of World, refining along the way everything that title settled and collecting ideas of previous games, even those designed for the most veterans, as was Rise. And what if he has succeeded. Wilds is the best that Capcom has taken in a long time, a round game in all aspects, which has kept us in ABC glued to the screen for hours. One more hunt. I make this armor and I leave it. Well, I better explore to see what bug I am. Go, a new area, we will have to explore. I can’t go without ending this new monster. As I am going to leave the story … and so for hours and hours. It is evident that we liked it, we cannot hide it, and after passing (with many nuances) the main plot, we have continued playing and playing because, honestly, we could not stop.

Great narrative weight

Probably, the greatest Wilds change is in his narrative. From the beginning the kinematics that gives entrance to the title raises what will be the narrative conflict: explore the prohibited land and find an unknown civilization of which a young man named Nata already belongs to the one who desperately seeks to return after being lost because of the attack of a monster. On the way we will cross different territories, we will know new tribes and discover what happens in this continent and why the arrival of the hunter guild seems a call for help more than something caused by chance.

We are not facing the most original history of the video game industry, but Wilds strives to give value and a weight that he has never had in the saga, and the play is very good. Everything is measured so that the transitions between kinematics and fighting and the moments of calm in what you can meet your team and supply before hunting the monster that is putting up legs the area do not become heavy. In fact, it causes the player to feel one more on the journey (for the first time the protagonist has dialogues and does not look like a pasmarote) and wants to continue discovering what happens in the forbidden lands. In less than 20 hours an average player can reach the final boss, but there does not end there, and without revealing details, the narrative continues and we do not doubt that, minimum, it can give trala for 50 hours.









The forbidden lands leave you breath

Another point to highlight is the prohibited lands themselves. If World already got you to feel in the midst of an ecosystem that could be part of a Jurassic Park movie, Wilds elevates it to triple. The places of the new hunting maps are amazing, full of life and with a diversity never seen in the saga. In addition to their large size, the design of the levels and the fact that they are all connected to each other encourages one to lose in them and discover everything they offer.

Seas of dunes, eroded caverns, Jurassic jungles, frozen depths, pastures whipped by the wind … The absurd level of detail of World returns, now applied to a large scale



ABC





The addition in this game of a mount, the Seikret, allows one to move through the environments with great ease, despite the vertical and tangled that may result at the beginning. Seas of dunes, eroded caverns, Jurassic jungles, frozen depths, pastures whipped by the wind … The absurd level of detail of World returns, now applied on a large scale. It is true that the separation by areas is maintained (without load times, of course), but each one is much larger and is better connected to the rest.

The audiovisual section also accompanies. Graphically, the Re Engine endures the type, the Framerate is stable in PS5 and the artistic section enters fully through the eyes. Not to mention the soundtrack, which measures very well the moments of calm with those of pure action, accompanying the hunts with melodies that enhance frenetism when it touches.

The excitement of hunting

And speaking of cuces, Wilds’s combat style is a natural evolution of World, but accessing your prey now is not so tedious. The lafles are still there, but now you don’t have to be following clues. You can go straight to work … and “Tagus.” It is no longer just that the new precise mode, which allows devastating blows to the wounds of the monsters, has convinced us, but everything that surrounds the creatures can serve to take advantage of it.

Unique and challenging combat

Wilds’s combat style is a natural evolution of World. The 14 mythical weapons return, but with new movements, which makes the gameplay much faster and novel

ABC



Perhaps a new weapon is missing to the fourteen “tools” collection, but the classic known classic receive a good update with more movements and combos. And hunting with an arc to a sword of almost three meters feels completely different. There are almost ‘fourteen games’ within Wilds, because the mechanics and learning that each of the weapons sits so. But for many weapons that there are, if the monsters do not give the size there would be no motivation to put them with them, right? Luckily it is not so.

The design of the monsters in the Monster Hunter saga has always been one of the most careful aspects and in Wilds again rebounds more than ever. It highlights the return of old acquaintances (but with more combative guidelines) as the addition of new species that we are not going to detail, but that has a more realistic and much more creative design than in previous deliveries.

A unique monster catalog

Dragons, giant spiders, reptiles, creatures taken out of the hell itself … The Crystal of Creatures that populates the prohibited lands is very varied. And dangerous.

ABC



They are animals and creatures of the real world, but everyone has been given a twist to be closer to bugs taken from a mythological legend than a bear that you can find in the zoo. They are the main course, the main of Wilds, and the result is outstanding. The jaw has been disheveled on more than one occasion when discovering a new monster. And that is a sign that something are doing very well the Capcom boys.

Do we recommend it?

Roundly yes. If you are looking for a challenge in a video game, Wilds has it. If you are looking for a game to play with friends, you have it. If you are interested in a title that can last ‘infinitely’, you also have it. Monster Hunter Wilds combines all the good of World and triples it. The fighting are hilarious and as a action game it is still brilliant, especially when enjoyed in cooperative with friends or other players. Capcom has given again in the nail.