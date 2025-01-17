The father of the ‘musou’ returns through the front door. After seven years of drought since the launch of ‘Dynasty Warriors 9’, Omega Force resumes the saga that laid the foundations of a genre, characterized by massive combats in which the player faces hundreds of enemies on large battlefields. You alone against thousands, with excessive action and with a feeling of absolute power without equal. A combination more addictive than heroin and that seemed to have already been completely defined.

However, now the tenth installment arrives – even though it really is a return to the origins, hence the name of the video game – and shows us that there is still a long way to go for improvement in the genre. Unlike its predecessors, ‘Dynasty Warriors: Origins’ introduces a more narrative approach, focusing on a single protagonist, an unnamed hero, who will be punctuated by the turbulent last years of the Han dynasty.

‘Dynasty Warriors: Origins’ is a reboot for the saga that retells the story of the Three Kingdoms, based on the popular 14th century historical novel known as the ‘Romance of the Three Kingdoms’. Specifically, the game takes us from the Yellow Turban Rebellion to the emblematic battle of the Red Cliffs.

Although it may seem the same as always, here we will not take the perspective of different officers, but rather, from the own eyes of our amnesiac protagonist, we will take part in the battles and make choices that will have their weight in the outcome of the story. As we say, a much more narrative approach, attached to RPGs and a bit far from hack and slash. But don’t worry, there are battles, and many.









A more challenging combat

Combat has always been the core of the saga, and here it was not going to be any less. Although it has always been a button-mashing party, the reality is that Omega Force has been polishing the saga for some time, and in this installment its boss battles will require us to intelligently use the different skills at our disposal, as well as dodging and the parry, enormously necessary to finish them in the best way. And this is the best part of the title.

It’s frenetic, there are thousands of combos, but you also have to be careful to block certain attacks or dodge those that don’t have a counter. You cannot let your guard down, even less when you are fighting a duel and both the enemy army and yours form a circle around you and everyone is attentive to your movements.

But it doesn’t stop there, we will also have to pay attention to the morale of our army, make use of special vision to destroy certain objectives or manage a platoon of fifty soldiers to whom we can give different orders. And if you get bored of using the sword, don’t worry, because there are a large number of weapons in the arsenal, each with its own gameplay and abilities, so that it never becomes monotonous. ‘Dynasty Warriors: Origins’ puts many resources at our disposal, and using them all in the best possible way is the best way to fully enjoy what the Omega Force title offers us.

It is evident that at ABC we loved the title and we can only recommend it to all those who want a game that does not make you think excessively, but that will give you dopamine by the tube. There are edges, however. Not being able to choose more characters – something that the saga had accustomed us to – and the absence of a cooperative mode are points that many players may miss, and the camera can be confusing at times. Graphically it looks good, but it is true that at this point in the generation it falls short of what other titles offer on PS5, Xbox or PC.

The good thing is that the game takes advantage of the power of the generation to offer 60 or 120 fps in performance mode to make the gameplay very fluid. That, together with a darker color palette and the usual “sugar” soundtrack, make the novel and the traditional come together in the audiovisual field.

In line with how ambitious the title is, it offers a variable duration depending on how much fun you have completing secondary missions, repeating battles, interacting with the officers or the difficulty you choose, but completing its five chapters can take you about 25-30 hours. However, if you want to know the three endings of the game and access the true conclusion of the story, this duration increases greatly. Although if you decide to change sides, you can start from chapter three so as not to repeat everything. In total the game offers close to 100 hours of content.