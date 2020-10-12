Abu Dhabi

(Mumbai Indians) all-rounder () credited the victory against the Delhi Capitals to his bowlers, saying that taking wickets in the powerplay and not scoring too many runs in the death overs proved important. Defending champions Mumbai Indians played well in every department in the match played on Sunday night. First he let the Delhi Capitals score 162 runs for four wickets and then scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.4 overs. “We bowled really well as a unit,” Krunal told a post-match press conference. We achieved success in the beginning. He said, ‘Whenever you get wickets initially in T20 format, the pressure on the opposing team increases. We did not give too many runs in the death overs. (Rahul) Chahar also bowled very well. It was a good effort of the entire team. Krunal said, ‘It is good for us that we have three bowlers bowling at a speed of 140 km continuously. It is good for any team to have three such bowlers who can also swing fast. Krunal took two wickets for 26 runs in four overs. He said of his performance, ‘I am happy with the way I bowled against Delhi Capitals. Diversifying the pace is my strong side and I was able to bowl according to the strategy. Definitely you have to understand the strong side and situation of the batsman.