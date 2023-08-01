«Emirates Today» learned that the National Elections Committee approved “We participate for the Emirates” as an official slogan for the Federal National Council elections (2023), and the Emirates committees and promotional platforms began to put the new slogan on their advertisements, official publications, and advertising and indicative banners.

The committee completed the formulation and development of a comprehensive media plan aimed at ensuring effective communication with members of society, providing information and guidance on the Federal National Council elections, in all its stages, to citizens inside and outside the country, in addition to implementing media and advertising campaigns to urge citizens to positively participate in the electoral process.

In detail, the National Elections Committee is preparing to launch a comprehensive media plan aimed at ensuring effective communication with members of society, and providing information and instructions for the Federal National Council elections, scheduled for next October, in its various stages, for citizens inside and outside the country, through influential official, traditional and electronic channels of communication.

According to the plan that will be implemented by the Media Committee (one of the sub-committees), in cooperation with the Election Management Committee and the UAE committees, a communication strategy for the National Elections Committee and its implementation plan will be developed, as well as announcing a list of official spokespeople for the elections, who will be assigned the tasks of communicating with all media since the start of the first stages of the electoral process. Until the announcement of the names of the winning candidates.

The plan also includes the formulation and implementation of an awareness campaign for citizens about the Council elections, in coordination with the various media, and the development of a media campaign plan to motivate members of the electoral bodies to participate in the electoral process, in addition to proposing rules governing the use of official media in presenting the programs of candidates in the elections to ensure equality. Equal opportunities for them, with the implementation of any other tasks assigned to the Media Committee by the National Elections Commission.

The members were briefed on the proposed slogan for the next round of elections, and the comprehensive media work strategy for everything related to the event, reflecting the progress of the parliament’s development in the country and the gains it has achieved.

The Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee launched its first media and promotional campaign aimed at introducing citizens to the importance of participating in the electoral process, by launching a special platform or pavilion for it at the Liwa Dates Festival, through which it works to spread political awareness of the importance of the Federal National Council elections and their role in supporting the continuous process of development, development and modernization in The UAE through the introductory and promotional platform set up by the committee as part of its media plan aimed at motivating members of electoral bodies to participate in the elections.

And “Emirates Today” monitored during a visit to the surroundings and headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee in the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the committee’s pavilion at the Liwa Dates Festival, the presence of the new official slogan for the Federal National Council elections (2023) adorning the walls of the pavilion, which is “We participate for the Emirates”, which aims to urge citizens to become members Electoral bodies at the level of the emirates of the country to actively and positively participate in the electoral process, whether as candidates, voters or volunteers, in order to uphold the values ​​of electoral participation.

Representatives of the Abu Dhabi Emirate Committee at the festival seek to inform visiting citizens of the mechanism for searching for their names in the lists of electoral bodies, in addition to providing an explanation about the details of the schedule and dates for registering candidates, and how to join the program to participate in organizing the voting process in the polling centers distributed at the level of the emirates. The country and its regions, during the days of the Federal National Council elections 2023, and introducing citizens to the headquarters of the polling centers located in the emirates of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra.

It is scheduled that the Media Committee will issue a number of pamphlets, guides, and promotional and educational pamphlets (printed and electronic) to acquaint citizens with the stages and elements of the electoral process, starting with defining an “electoral college member” as “every citizen whose name is mentioned in the electoral college list of the emirate to which he belongs,” and emphasizing However, the voter is considered the most important link in the electoral process, considering that his vote is the only means that guarantees the selection of the fittest elements to represent the people of the Union in the Federal National Council, and who are able to exercise their legislative and oversight powers efficiently and effectively.

The series of booklets will contain a number of important information about the election process and voting mechanisms, and the need for the voter to be keen to cast his vote, and to urge other members of the Electoral College to cast their votes, and for each member of the electoral body to exercise the right to vote himself, and the need to reach the electoral center within the time period set for voting.