UN Secretary General António Guterresalerted world leaders this Wednesday saying that “We open the gates of hell” by not acting in a manner decisive against the climate crisisduring a summit on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly held in New York.

“Fire has terrible effects. Farmers watch in horror as floods wash away their crops. Sweltering temperatures give rise to diseases. And thousands flee in fear as historic fires spread“he said in his opening speech at the Climate Ambition Summit.

But the Portuguese did not stop there. He is confident that there is still time to limit the rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees above pre-industrial limits.but to do so we must end the million-dollar subsidies for fossil energies and tax carbon, among other measures.

Guterres was especially critical of companies that, in his words, have “tried to block” the energy transition to a zero-emissions economy.“using his wealth and influence to procrastinate, distract and deceive.”

He also showed sympathy towards less industrialized countries, which are suffering the most devastating impacts of a climate crisis to which they have not contributed, and which are stuck in an unsustainable debt situation with the richest nations.

That’s why, Guterres repeated his demand that countries reform multilateral development banks to offer more private financing opportunities to developing countries at reasonable costs.

He also called for rich nations to fulfill their commitment to dedicate $100 billion annually to mitigating the effects of climate change in poor countries, which was agreed in 2009 and has so far not been carried out.

“A summit will not change the world,” Guterres acknowledged, although he hoped that his initiative could generate new momentum to advance international climate goals.

The UN Climate Ambition Summit will take place throughout today, within the framework of the High Level Week of the United Nations Assembly, which is taking place these days in New York.

During the event, the organization hopes to shine the spotlight on the countries that are making the greatest progress on the climate issue and propose examples to accelerate the energy transition in the world.

EFE