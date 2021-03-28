Delgado wonders

Upon reaching the first year of the pandemic, emerging countries and the West seem to play in different fields, without looking at each other, they compete to see who does better. Asia seems to have managed to get out of this tragic pandemic quickly while others still do not see the light at the end of the tunnel. Although the first cases of coronavirus appeared in Wuhan, China, it was that country, in addition to South Korea, Vietnam, Cambodia, New Zealand and Australia, that managed to control the contagion the earliest. In the West, we envy Vietnam for being able to resume the soccer league by filling its stadiums to overflowing in June, like concerts in New Zealand, or high-speed trains in China. The reasons that try to explain why some countries were saved and others like Brazil are experiencing one of the greatest tragedies in their history are many: demographics, latitude of the country, experience in previous pandemics such as SARS or Ebola, if they have strong centralized governments, social cohesion, the quality of the health system, genetic predisposition, and so on. Reality seems to indicate that poor and emerging countries have had a lower mortality and a lower percentage of infections.

In the West, we continue to limp. Our arrogance underestimated the magnitude of the problem and delayed the urgent measures that would have had to be taken earlier. Now, the departure is expected with the vaccines. But while rich countries store 5.8 billion of the 8.2 billion vaccines they have bought, China, India or Russia are betting on so-called vaccine diplomacy. Looking to the long term, and knowing that we will only win if no one loses, China will export them to 45 emerging countries. Indonesia, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Mexico, in Latin America have already been recipients of those longed-for vaccines. India has exported its to its neighbors: Myanmar, Cambodia, Afghanistan, Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. It will take time to know which technology is more effective with fewer side effects: the north or the south. But the battle for solidarity with the poorest countries is being won by the south.

How are we economically? China based its help on shopping vouchers that increased retail sales and other services, rather than American checks. With tight control of the pandemic, China was the only major economy to end 2020 with positive growth. With the intention of helping the most vulnerable in its own country, the United States has just approved the largest economic rescue in history. Although that was not the objective of the program, the consequent increase in imports will benefit its largest trading partners: Mexico and Canada.

Likewise, in Latin America China is betting on significant investments. Last November, Naturgy sold its stake in CGE Chile to the state-owned Chinese group State Grid, which already has numerous investments in Brazil. Also in the electricity sector, North American Sempra Energy sold its stake in Peru’s Luz del Sur to China Three Gorges and Chinese state-owned Power Investment bought Zuma Energía, Mexico’s largest renewable energy company. Although international acquisitions fell, purchases in Latin America accelerated and were twice the previous year, more than Europe and North America combined.

And who prepares for the day after? In a twist that surprised everyone, China signed two trade agreements. In November in Asia, the Regional Comprehensive Economic Association (RCEP) was formed through a treaty signed with its neighbors, which includes traditional US partners such as Japan or Korea. Although India was left out, the treaty includes a clause stating that it will have preferential treatment when it wants to join. And in January, at the same time that Joe Biden indicated his intention to work with Europe, China signed the Comprehensive European Investment Agreement (CAI). Europe was the first destination for Chinese acquisitions, causing resentments and increased scrutiny from European regulatory agencies. Although the CAI does not suppose the solution to this distrust, it represents a great step towards achieving a dialogue.

The pandemic is unforgiving. We are facing two sides and the data indicate that one is expanding and the other is contracting. From north to south, it is a moment of courage and solidarity, of forgetting the rigidities of the past and creating a new model of collaboration around the great challenges to create a sustainable and inclusive future. Only if no one loses, we will all win.

Lourdes casanova is Professor and ‘Gail and Rob Cañizares’ Director of the Emerging Markets Institute at Cornell SC Johnson College of Business