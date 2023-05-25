Home page World

Martina Lippl

Major raid, accounts banned and “Last Generation” website confiscated. Criminal law expert calls this action a “symbol” – which is more known from the USA.

Kassel – The police and public prosecutor’s office launched a complex operation against the activists of the “Last Generation” group. 15 apartments were searched in seven federal states, including those of Carla Hinrichs. There were no arrests. As part of the raid, the authorities confiscated the “last generation” domain and redirected users to a Bavarian police website. A criminal law expert speaks of FBI methods.

Because, on the Internet, a reference could be seen that described the climate group as a “criminal organization”. However, there is only an initial suspicion. The banner has now been changed. The Munich public prosecutor’s office admitted to having made a mistake. There is talk of a misunderstanding. However, it is a mistake that raises questions in the eyes of legal professionals.

Website of the “Last Generation” confiscated – “We only know from the FBI”

“We only know that from the FBI confiscating sites and illegal provenance. This is then prominently placed and displayed,” said criminal lawyer Matthias Jahn from the Goethe University in Frankfurt ZDF “live today”. It is about a “symbol” that should be communicated here, “that we actually only know from American criminal law.”

“Last Generation” website confiscated. Criminal lawyer Matthias Jahn talks about FBI methods on ZDF “heutelive”. © Screenshot/Youtube/Screenshot Website “Last Generation”

In his view, the confiscation and the affirmation of an initial suspicion are essentially aimed at ensuring that it is not seriously assumed that activists would have to answer to a state security chamber before them.

“It’s about the big cutlery of the code of criminal procedure”

“It’s about the big cutlery of the code of criminal procedure,” says the lawyer. Measures permitted by the Code of Criminal Procedure, such as telecommunications surveillance, eavesdropping, online searches, or house searches.

“It’s supposed to create a certain climate,” said Jahn. And in this climate should prevent activists from continuing to do this, as we would have experienced in the last few months. This could have something to do with prevention. But they are not part of criminal proceedings, the expert explains.

Seizure of the website and banners on the Internet an election campaign maneuver?

According to Prof. Matthias Jahn, the “bold action” with the confiscation of websites and the banner on the Internet could possibly also be seen with upcoming election campaigns. Some citizens are very angry at the “climate stickers”. Blockages boil up emotions. Motorists are already dragging climate activists off the road by their hair.

Whether the “Last Generation” can be classified as a criminal organization within the meaning of Section 129 of the German Criminal Code is controversial and has not been judicially clarified. This is also discussed in the debate on the ZDF program “heutelive” (here on youtube) clearly.

Criminal law expert Mark Zöller from the Ludwig Maximilians University in Munich said tagesschau.de: “Everything else is pure prejudice and incompatible with the neutrality and objectivity requirement applicable to state bodies.”

By the way: the website lastgeneration.de was confiscated, but there is now a new website under the domain letztegeneration.org. (ml)