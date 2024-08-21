The research of the six missing from the luxurious “Bayesian”, the vessel that sank with 22 people on board off Porticello, near Palermo, continue incessantly. We are now 48 hours after the sinking of the imposing sailing boat, a tragic event caused by a violent storm in the early hours of Monday.

Rescuers have not yet managed to recover the missingincluding billionaire Mike Lynch and his daughter, who are believed to be trapped inside the vessel. The sailboat, in fact, is lying at about 50 meters of depth. The yacht was quickly located on the seabed, it is located a few miles from the coast, where the recovery operations of the coast guard and firefighters are currently concentrated.

Access to the facility sailboathowever, has proven to be extremely difficult. The divers explained that the position of the yacht, tilted at 90 degrees, still intact, has corridors obstructed by furniture and various objects. For this reason, entry is very complicated. The divers, at the moment, have only managed to explore the bridge, trying to open a passage, a safe access route to the areas where the missing passengers could be.

“Entering the wreck safely is essential,” said Marco Tilotta, commander of the unit divers involved in operations. We know that rescue operations can themselves be extremely dangerous, sometimes fatal, situations. At that depth, each dive lasts about ten minutes, after which you have to resurface quickly.

There time window limited complicates operations and reduces the chances of finding the missing, most likely deceased in the sinking of the sailboat. The six missing, in fact, should all be inside the yacht.

The spokesman for the port authority explained that the vessel sank quickly, leaving little time for the occupants to escape. Checking the hull cabin by cabin is a difficult and demanding task. The diving teams face considerable difficulties: a 50 meters deepremaining underwater for only a maximum of 12 minutes, two of which are for the descent and ascent. Not only that: divers must move with extreme caution to avoid becoming trapped. The ascent must also be performed while avoiding decompression problems.

“It’s like a small Concordia,” commented Luca Cari, head of emergency communications for the general command of the Fire Brigade. spaces of the sailboat, in fact, are very narrow. Everything is also aggravated by the presence of exposed electrical cables. The remaining hopes are those regarding the existence of air pockets inside the cabins where the missing could be. “Time is limited, but there is still a chance of finding people alive, perhaps thanks to an air pocket,” said Nick Sloane, known for his rescue operations on the Costa Concordia.