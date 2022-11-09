We still haven’t been able to catch any other agency keeping a tertial as a fixed period to publish statistics. The national government keeps a deadline (one third of a year, or four months) to publish the number of traffic fines in the Netherlands. Below you can see what we have been up to on the roads in May to August 2022.

In total, the CJIB sent in the period May to August 2,937,812 traffic fines. In the same period a year earlier, that was 2,977,737 envelopes. So when it comes to fines, we are just as consistent as Max Verstappen. This includes all fines from speeding to ignoring a stop sign to holding a phone.

Fewer fines from mobile checks

The difference is that fewer fines were issued this year for fixed poles and more for standing postures. The mobile radar sets and the section checks in particular issued fewer fines. The fines for fixed speed cameras remain fairly constant. The number of traffic fines for standing postures was 171.617 against 155,481 last year.

The most popular option for traffic crooks remains speeding, although a downward trend is visible: 2,370,783 speeding fines in the second tertial of 2022, compared to 2,514,616 in 2021 for the same period. The balance counts 1,106,284 speeding fines with a speed camera (1,102,470 in 2021), 786,637 with a section control (849,545 in 2021) and 430.829 with mobile radar sets (512,277 in 2021).

A good speed camera writes few fines

The decrease in speeding fines in section checks is partly due to the number of fines for section checks on N-roads. These checks wrote fewer fines. This is good news, because it means that they work, the government believes: ‘Now that these checks have been in place for a while, drivers are more likely to comply with the speed limit, which benefits road safety.’

Many more fines for non-hands-free phone use

The police used so-called MONOcams to catch drivers holding a telephone. They also drove coaches to check drivers for phone use. As a result, officers were able to fine 45,121 drivers for non-hands-free telephone use. Another 21,029 cyclists were fined the same.