This week the event was held II edition of the Biosphere Summit in Merida Yucatanthat before the serious climate scenario current seeks to promote a shared vision towards sustainability inclusive and beneficial for all, that need to comprehensively care for the Human healththe animal health and the ecosystem health considering it: One health.

To do this, they called on professionals from different branches of the health; biologists, veterinarians, environmental scientists among many others to address global challenges ranging from climate change to natural resource management.

During his speech, the Biologist, former rector of the UNAM and founder of the National Commission for the Knowledge and Use of the Biodiversity (CONABIO), José Sarukhán, was blunt, warning that the water and the oxygen this at risk in our country by excessive and absurd deforestation that has been allowed in our country.

This phenomenon has already had devastating consequences worldwideAccording to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), Every year we lose about 10 million hectares of forests globallyand in Mexico, according to data from the Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources (SEMARNAT) itself, they indicate that in recent decades We have lost a forest area equivalent to the extension of several states together.

Dr. Sarukhán has pointed out on multiple occasions that the deforestation Not only it affects to the biodiversitybut it also has many direct implications for our health and daily well-being. The loss of forests is already significantly reducing the earth’s capacity to absorb carbon dioxide and therefore accelerating the global warming.

Furthermore, we all know that forests are essential for regulating the water cycle, and their disappearance is already causing severe droughts throughout the country, and we are all witnesses to this.

Without a doubt, the lack of oxygen, droughts and the mass death of wildlife are already some of the most visible consequences in our territory. The howler monkeys, for example, have seen their habitat destroyed in southeastern Mexico, which has led to a drastic decrease in their population. And this is just one example of the many species that are in danger due to deforestation.

Sarukhán and hundreds of specialists around the world have warned us and continue to warn us daily about the many serious consequences of deforestation, and the truth is that very little or almost nothing is being done to combat it; on the contrary, a totally devastating food system continues to be encouraged and permitted.

It is critical that the next government strengthen forest protection laws and ensure their strict enforcement. This includes creating genuine protected areas, strengthening penalties against illegal logging and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, all accompanied by a robust budget.

A truly professional reforestation and ecosystem restoration program is urgently needed. Sembrando Vida has had enormous flaws because it is not directed by specialists in native species, which is why it is so important that the programs be accompanied by constant monitoring to ensure their effectiveness.

As with all issues of sustainable management and use of natural resources, it is necessary to work with local communities. Those living in forested areas must be supported so that they can develop sustainable economic activities that do not depend on deforestation. This includes ecotourism, sustainable agriculture and the collection of non-timber forest products.

And of course, this new government must make much more use of international cooperation. Deforestation is a global problem that requires everyone to work together, sharing knowledge, technology, resources, but above all, to unite in conscience, because we are talking about one health.

