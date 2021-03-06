The situation in the Czech Republic seems out of control. The hospitals are at their limit. Too many corona patients have to be cared for. Now the country is buckling and turning abroad.

Prague – Czech Republic is now accepting offers of help from abroad after a long period of hesitation in the Corona crisis. The situation there has been worsening for days.

Czech Republic: Clinics completely overloaded

The Ministry of Health in Prague announced on Friday afternoon that Germany, Poland and Switzerland had been asked to take over and treat at least a dozen Covid 19 patients. The reason is the overload of the hospitals. The usual standards of treatment could no longer be guaranteed. In some hospitals, doctors must already use triage – that is, decide which patient can be treated and which cannot.

Specific patients have not yet been selected. The decision lies with the respective treating doctor. “We are in a situation we never wanted to be in,” said Health Minister Jan Blatny. Just a few hours earlier, he had not considered foreign aid immediately necessary. But the pressure on the hospitals is growing steadily, according to the authorities.

The Czech Republic reports a sad corona record

The Czech Republic currently has the highest rate of new infections * in the EU, a good ten times as high as in Germany. According to calculations, more than 800 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected with the corona virus within seven days. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been almost 1.3 million proven infections and 21,325 deaths. (Dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

