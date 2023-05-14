There are universal things in the world. One of them is love for the one who gave us life. That emotion will always shake the heart, whether that person is by your side or cares for you still in heaven. Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad gave voice to those feelings to tell all the mommies that the time they give us, from the moment we open our eyes, is priceless.

“I want to exchange a thousand sorrows for a smile”, was one of the messages of both artists for the mothers in the song “The last toast”.

Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad made a dedication to Peruvian mothers. Photo: Composition/LR

mother figure

The winners of the Latin Grammy for musical excellence sang as a duet, but they also had their moment alone with the public. Eva, moved, remembered her childhood and her incarnated mother figure in her beloved grandmother.

“My mother’s white hair, silver threads, they are sacred.” It was the composition of Juan Alfonso Mosto, popularized by Carmencita Lara.

The nostalgia multiplied, since many mothers of mothers, mothers of fathers, mothers of husbands were physically absent. “Alone, without your love, I’m walking and I don’t know what to do” was Tania’s response with “Red sky”. “I need you because without seeing you my life has no meaning,” added Eva in “Come Back.”

Remember me

Perhaps anticipating those words that were never said, that only sound in prayers, Eva interpreted a singular chorus: “Remember me, today I have to go my love, remember me. Don’t cry please, I carry you in my heart and you will have me close. Alone I will sing to you dreaming of returning.

Eva and Tania, also mothers and aware of these emotions, sang other titles, both their own and versions. “Never miss me”, “What happened to both of us”, “I’m going to turn off the light”, “Nostalgia”, “Two gardenias”, “If they let us”, “I adore”, “I woke up in your arms”, ” Fine print”, “The rose in the swamp”, among others. Of course, there was no shortage of “Mal paso” and “Contamanina”.

The moment that stood up to the public was their combination of talent in “Concert for a single voice”, a melody in which Tania demonstrated her experience in lyrical singing.

Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad made a dedication to Peruvian mothers. Photo: Erwin Valenzuela/LR

love in absentia

In addition, both revived the lyrics of “Eternal Love” with which Juan Gabriel immortalized the pain for the absent mother. “How I wish, oh, that you lived, that your little eyes had never closed and be looking at them.”

the mommies speak

The mommies, the stars of the date, thanked the show and explained what this facet of their lives means to them.

Emma Benavides: “Being a mother is a gift from God. They give us lives to form them with love, so that they are happy”. Marilu: “It’s a wonderful moment. Being a mother is being unique, special”. Patricia: “I am a mother and also the daughter of my mom Justina, I love her very much.” Manuela: “Being a mother is leaving everything because they are first.” And Juan María Guevara: “A very beautiful experience with my daughter, the Lord gave me a very beautiful flower”

The recital by Eva Ayllón and Tania Libertad for Mother’s Day was scheduled for May 12 and 13. The chosen setting was the amphitheater of the Santa Úrsula school in San Isidro, Lima. It was in charge of the promoter DEA, which brought together our international artists for the third time. Special nights to return love to the queens of the home.

