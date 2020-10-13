The German writer WG Sebald. GETTY

Marta Rebón recalled, the other day, a few words from Tolstoy: “Under the influence of music it seems to me that I feel what I don’t really feel, that I understand what I do not understand, that I can do what I cannot”. I believe that it is so, that music can help us to be others. In fact, music has at times made my enthusiasm for reading beyond reason. The last time this happened to me was reading WG Sebald. It is possible that this is something that Cristian Crusat has also experienced, who in WG Sebald in the heart of Europe (WunderKammer) fervently underlines this author’s thoughts, including one of The rings of Saturn: “Modernity contains a terrible feature: we never return.”

This sentence, which seems to tell us that the contemporary world is a river of no return, also speaks for Crusat of the way in which we travel today, since it is known that Sebald preferred to know half a dozen cities that meant something to him to say end of his life, which had been almost everywhere. Those half a dozen places remind me of Joan de Sagarra, to whom six counted places in the world are enough to which he always returns.

Cristian Crusat, for his part, returns every year to Amsterdam, at 107 Wijenburg street, where his home was one day and where I imagine that, no matter how minimal, it registers the changes that have occurred in the house in his absence and the neighborhood, while confirming the harsh law of modernity: that feeling that returning home can only be a mirage. Because we never go back. Let’s keep it in mind and thus avoid misunderstandings, I tell myself as I listen Time Waits For No One (Time waits for no one) and I remember that in the first week of this month –with half the country delusionally convinced that soon we will continue with everything the same as before: without a virus and as if nothing had happened–, Daniel Mendelsohn published in The Paris Review an article in which he warned of the darkness into which all of Sebald’s forays into the dark and inaccessible past led.

And Mendelsohn said that in Homer this return was very clear, while, for example, in a book like The rings of Saturn, everything that referred to the past appeared dark and sunk in a thousand enigmas, just as it happens, I tell myself now, on that page of Sebald in which we see him arrive at the beach of Schveningen, in The Hague, and believe that he has understood , half in dreams, the totality of what he has been hearing in Dutch, which leads him to the mistaken impression of having rediscovered his home.

If Homer’s narrative rings lead us to light and revelation, Mendelsohn says, Sebald’s leads to a series of closed doors. For this reason, when rereading this author, one ends up noticing that entering it is navigating the river with no return of a prose that coexists with the greatest of our certainties: the darkness and mystery in which, in an unstoppable way day after day , with great maelstrom, our past is sinking; the song says it: time waits for no one.