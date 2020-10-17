The terrorist nature of the beheading of the history teacher in the Yvelines “no doubt“, estimates Guillaume Denoix de Saint Marc on franceinfo on Friday October 16.”Beyond the security and judicial aspect, there is the education component. We have been saying for years that we must intervene in colleges and high schools“, says the director of the French Association of Victims of Terrorism.

“For two years, finally, we have managed to do it. We have to move up a gear. This is really where the battle is being played. This is an aspect that has been neglected for too long. We must work on the problem. radicalization and terrorism in schools, colleges and high schools “, he develops.

“This professor was killed because he was tackling obscurantism. We cannot do more than what we do on the security and legal aspects. But the Islamists are embarrassed in the work of conscience. We have to go fully into the work of education, that’s where we compete “, concludes Guillaume Denoix of Saint Mark.



