Speech by the mayor is in reference to the treatment given to Jair Bolsonaro in the case of jewelry

The President of the Chamber, Deputy Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said on Thursday (17.Aug.2023) that Brazil needs a law that protects former presidents. The statement was in reference to the accusations made to the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) in the case of jewelry.

“We have to have legislation that doesn’t protect anything wrong, but that gives a certain quality of life to any former president when he leaves the Presidency of the Republic. This is how it is in the United States and in more civilized countries.”, Lira told journalists.

When asked what such legislation would look like, the mayor said he has no idea. “I just think the treatment [dado a Bolsonaro no caso das joias] is not the treatment given to the President of the Republic”, he said, citing problems that the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and former presidents Michel Temer (MDB) and Dilma Rousseff (EN) had.

The congressman spoke with journalists during the act of affiliation to the PP of the Secretary of the Civil House of the State of São Paulo, Arthur Lima, in the capital of São Paulo.

PP in government

Lira defended her party’s entry into Lula’s government and mentioned that without a majority in Congress it is not possible to govern. However, she stated that the decision rests with the PT.

“The government that was elected did not elect a majority in the National Congress. How will he rule? There is no half coalition government or half give and take. Either it’s a coalition government, or it’s ‘take it, give it here’”he said.

