NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg: it is worth preparing for bad news from Ukraine

The situation on the battlefield for Ukraine is critical and could deteriorate further due to a lack of Western assistance. This was stated by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

We need to prepare for bad news. Conflicts develop in stages. But we must support Ukraine in both bad and good times Jens Stoltenberg NATO Secretary General

Stoltenberg admitted that the alliance countries were unable to meet the increased demand for ammunition. He also said that Ukraine is in a critical situation.

The Secretary General redirected the question of how the country’s Armed Forces (AFU) should act to the Ukrainians and the military leadership of the republic, noting that they should make difficult operational decisions.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky complained that the counter-offensive of the Ukrainian army did not bring the desired results. He said that with the arrival of winter, a new phase of the Ukrainian conflict will begin. According to him, the winter period will complicate military operations. In addition, the politician pointed out losses in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia can take all of Ukraine up to the Dnieper if the conflict does not end

Professor at the University of Cork (Ireland) Geoffrey Roberts warned that Russia could take all of Eastern and Southern Ukraine up to the Dnieper if the conflict continues.

The historian emphasized that Kyiv may not count on the Zaporozhye, Kherson regions, Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics, as well as Crimea returning to its control, since its secession in 2014 took place on the basis of a referendum as an expression of the people’s will.

Roberts said the West would have to push Ukraine toward peace talks to save face because its politicians were too busy distorting history to try to prove Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inability to negotiate.

I think Putin will ultimately honor any agreement he makes with Ukraine Geoffrey RobertsProfessor at Cork University

Earlier, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky spoke about the prospects for strengthening national security, the country’s entry into NATO, and also discussed the possibility of returning Donbass.

According to him, it will be very difficult to return Donbass, and Crimea will be impossible, which Western partners warned the politician about. The head of state also doubted the possibility of the republic’s membership in the North Atlantic Alliance.

Zelensky also stressed that Kyiv does not agree to peace until Russia withdraws its troops. He described peace proposals with the phrase “like cutting off a hand and giving it to someone else.”

Related materials:

Kyiv announces the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the front, but the situation is complex and could get worse

Polish observer Wlodek Kaleta said that Kyiv claims success at the front, but the situation is complex and tends to worsen.

Ukrainians report that their soldiers continue to fight successfully, but the situation for Kyiv remains very difficult. And it could get even worse after the demobilization of 30 thousand soldiers who have fought since the beginning of the conflict Wlodek KaletaPolish journalist

The observer admitted that difficulties at the front and a deplorable situation for the Ukrainian authorities could push them towards a peaceful settlement. In addition, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are experiencing a personnel shortage; the army cannot recruit the required number of military personnel without causing social unrest.

Earlier, Ukrainian fighter Yevgeny Diky said that Russia’s victory in the Ukrainian conflict is approaching, this is due to Kiev’s distorted perception of the current situation. Moscow, in turn, has no illusions about what is happening, so the Russian Armed Forces are following a specific plan to achieve their goals, the military man explained.

Retired General of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Sergei Krivonos noted that Russia has greater resources than Kyiv, and there are not enough people in the Ukrainian army. It is quite difficult and difficult for the military on the front line, and Russian troops are conducting offensive operations in many areas of combat contact.

Prior to this, ex-adviser to the head of the office of the President of Ukraine Alexey Arestovich (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) admitted that he lied to the Ukrainians that the Ukrainian Armed Forces would be able to win a quick victory over Russia. He explained that such an illusion was needed in order to survive.