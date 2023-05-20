According to the president of the Chamber, he also affirms that tax has more critical analysis of the Congress

After a meeting this Friday (May 19, 2023) with governors from the South and Southeast, in Rio de Janeiro, the President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (Progressives – AL), affirmed the need to “get out of your head” the idea of ​​spending cap. According to him, the tax reform is a modification of that law, which will have more responsibilities and will have a more critical analysis by Congress.

Regarding the text itself, Lira said that a very practical discussion was held and that what came from the government “already had a satisfactory backbone” and that Congress would only have improved.

The mayor said he expected the vote to take place this semester, but that he could not guarantee approval. “We hope that this phase will be completed next week so that we can focus on its complements, which are the matters that will arrange the budgetary space for growth in net current revenue.”

According to him, it is important for a government to carry out reforms in the first year of its mandate. Otherwise, “he can’t do it, because of the electoral calendar”.

The final report of the tax reform working group, with a summary of the discussions, will be presented on June 6, the WG coordinator told Poder360, Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG). With the new date, the likely order is that the new fiscal framework be approved even before the tax reform goes to the plenary of the Lower House. The two make up the list of the most relevant economic proposals by the Planalto Palace for 2023.