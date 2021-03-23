The lack of international training competitions is being unbearable. The pandemic threatens to break down a system that was key in the dominance of Europe on the soccer planet, as seen in the last four World conquered by national teams UEFA. In this time of coronavirus they were suspended U17 and U19 Europeans, the current one was not played Youth League and the U-17 and U-20 World Cups. A two-year slowdown in the formation of the talents of the next decade. We have had to settle for Africa Cup U20 and now with him CONCACAF pre-Olympic. I do not say more.

That’s why the Euro U21 is a blessing for those of us who love football from the grassroots, especially in a country as prolific as Spain. This rare format with the first phase in March and the final rounds in June is conditioned by the one year delay of the Absolute Eurocup. It does not matter. We will enjoy it both now and later. You just have to see the spectacular cast of young people who will parade these days through Slovenia and Hungary. The expansion to 16 teams means that all the big teams are there, although in many cases the U-21s have prevailed in the calls. Still, there are stars to give and give away: Koundé, Camavinga, Brahim, Moukoko, Brobbey, Trincao, Hudson-Odoi, Smith Rowe, Tonali… Are they going to miss it?