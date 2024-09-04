At a rally, the US vice president lamented the shooting at a school in Georgia that left 4 dead

US Vice President and White House candidate Kamala Harris (Democratic Party) said this Wednesday (September 4, 2024) that it is necessary to end with what he called “epidemic of gun violence” in the country. Earlier this Wednesday, there was a shooting at a school in Georgia that killed at least 4 people.



“It is outrageous that every day in our country, parents have to send their children to school worrying about whether they will come home alive. It is senseless. We need to stop this.”stated during a rally in North Hampton, in the State of New Hampshire.

The Democrat thanked first responders and security forces who responded to the scene. She also said that school shootings in the United States are “one of the many issues at stake” in the elections of November 5th.“So, New Hampshire, we have 62 days to go. And I’ll tell you what you already know: This race is going to be tight all the way to the end.”he declared.

SHOOTING ATTACK

According to US authorities, a 14-year-old suspect was detained by police after carrying out a shooting at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia. It is not yet known whether he is a student at the school. In addition to the four deaths, at least 30 people were injured.

US President Joe Biden (Democratic Party) also expressed regret over the incident. In a statement (full – PDF – 30 kB, in English), said that “what should have been a joyous back-to-school season […] has now become another horrific reminder of how gun violence continues to destroy our communities.”.

“Students across the country are learning to duck and cover instead of reading and writing”he stated.

Biden also criticized Republican congressmen, most of whom are in favor of gun ownership in the United States. “After decades of inaction, Republicans in Congress must finally say ‘enough is enough’ and work with Democrats to pass common-sense gun safety legislation.”declared the Democrat.