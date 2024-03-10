At an event, former first lady calls Lula “persona non grata” and criticizes Zanin and Dino’s nominations to the STF

Former first lady Michelle Bolsonaro said it was necessary “cheat” the legalization of drugs and abortion in Brazil. The statement was given during the meeting of the PL Woman in Salvador (BA), on Saturday (10.mar.2024). The themes are discussed by ministers of the STF (Federal Supreme Court) – read more at the end of this post.

“We need, as they say here in Bahia, to trick it out. But it is cheating on the legalization of abortion, cheating on the legalization of drugs. We are going to tamper with this evil gender ideology. Let’s hack everything that the enemy and this damned extreme left, which is used for evil, want to implement in our society”he said.

Michelle declared that women “can’t accept” the decriminalization of drug possession for personal use and abortion in the country. He stated that management is a “Sun” divine.

“We know who we are. We are precious women. We are women who God granted the greatest gift, which was the gift of generating. And along with this gift of generating, the Lord added intuition, faith, resilience, love to us. A visceral love, that only we know”he stated.

The former first lady also used the moment to criticize the public policy of the government of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). He called the President of the Republic “persona non grata” –in reference to Israel, which attributed the term to Lula on February 19 after his speech in which he compared the war in the Middle East to the Jewish holocaust in the Second World War.

“The one, the persona non grata, who says he values ​​women, but who immediately removed women from high-ranking positions. That in the opportunity he had to nominate women to the STF […], but no, he indicated 2 men. He who makes fun of a Venezuelan candidate and uses misogyny against women”he declared.

On March 6, Lula said that the opposition in Venezuela should not remain “crying”. Although he did not mention names, it was a reference to the fact that candidate María Corina Machado, an opponent of President Nicolás Maduro, was prevented by the country's Supreme Court from contesting the country's elections on July 28, 2024.

DRUGS AND ABORTION

On March 6, the STF resumed the trial of the action on decriminalization of drug possession for personal use, which had been suspended since August 2023 due to a request for review (more time for analysis) by Minister André Mendonça. On the same date, Dias Toffoli requested a review and will now have 90 days to analyze the process.

On September 20, 2023, the then president of the Supreme Court, Rosa Weber, ruled on the judgment on the decriminalization of abortion up to the 12th week of pregnancy. The former minister voted in favor – the decision will be maintained even after her retirement.

The current president of the STF, minister Roberto Barroso, said that he will guide the legalization of abortion during his administration, but that it will not be “in the short term”.

Although there is no date for the resumption of discussion of this action, it is understood that Barroso's vote will be in favor of decriminalization. On March 5, he said he would consider arresting women for terminating pregnancies as a “bad public policy”.

On March 8, in his master class at PUC-Rio (Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro), the minister stated that a broad awareness campaign on the issue is needed by society so that the Supreme Court can judge it. He stated that arresting a woman who miscarries “It’s useless”.

Watch (35s):