“We can no longer be a journal of record,” said Brian McGrory, editor of the Boston Globe, at a meeting of editors of daily newspapers circulating on subways on May 10. “We need to be a newspaper of interest.”

He added: “There’s incredible competition for people’s time, their pocketbooks and their attention, and if the Globe isn’t interesting, extremely relevant, provocative on a day-to-day basis, we’re just not going to survive as a news organization.”.

The panel “Metro Daily’s digital transformation” was organized by Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at the Harvard Kennedy Schooland moderated by Jennifer Prestona senior member of Shorenstein’s Technology and Social Change Project and former vice president of journalism at the Knight Foundation.

In addition to McGrory, speakers included: Suki Dardarianeditor and senior vice president of Minneapolis Star Tribune; Gabriel Escobareditor and senior vice president of Philadelphia Inquirer; Michele Matassa Floresexecutive editor of Seattle Times; and Mizell Stewart IIIvice president of news, talent and partnerships performance at Gannett It’s from USA Today Network.

Some interesting excerpts from the panel are below. You can also watch the full on here.

PRICES

Brian McGrory: “Now, we have 236,000 digital-only subscribers. Maybe I shouldn’t be proud of it, but they pay the highest rate in the industry for a digital subscription, outside of the Wall Street Journal. 75% of them pay full price, which is $1 a day.”

“It’s something the owners demanded and we got it. Right now, our digital subscribers can fund almost two of our newsrooms, which puts us in a truly enviable position in terms of sustainability for the future and ability to grow and attract more and more readers.”

Gabriel Escobar: “We are about to introduce a free version of Inquirer to all public libraries in Philadelphia. We’re very close to doing that. This is a small gesture to make journalism more accessible.”

NEW AUDIENCES

Michele Matassa Flores: “I think newsletters are a very important way of bringing our journalism to all kinds of communities, including those that can’t afford subscriptions. And newsletters are substantive… you can stay very well informed even if all you do is read our newsletters.”

“Our subscribers increasingly – and our readers as well as subscribers – demand that we reach all types of readers. It’s become very clear that our younger new subscribers are going to demand that we cover social justice movements, that we reach out to underrepresented communities, that we hold ourselves accountable for the work we do and the work we don’t. So this is in our head all the time.”

“We started an equity newsletter, which is a weekly newsletter designed to highlight the work we do around equity and underrepresented communities, social justice movements and the like. And that had some effects. It helped to publicize this work to a wider audience. It’s helped us stand out in communities where we’ve had distrust over the years – self-inflicted distrust – we’re making an effort and moving forward there. They also force us to be responsible with the topic because if we have a week where we don’t have enough material for this newsletter or we spend it scraping by, it’s a kind of wake-up call. This may not be the biggest newsletter we’ve published, but it’s very important.”

FIX PAST BUGS

Mizell Stewart III: “You’re talking to an old crime reporter who started writing the police report in bucolic Springfield, Ohio. And you know, we dutifully went down to the police station and the sheriff’s office every day, rummaged through the pile of reports, and pulled out what we thought was interesting.”

“A sordid little secret from that era, which only became more acute as the resources devoted to coverage changed, is that we never followed every crime report through to completion. It wasn’t a big deal in the days of printing: if you really wanted to find out something that happened to someone, you’d go to the library and look over the file or go to court to look for records.”

“Well, with Google everything is tracked, everything is tracked and memorialized. There are a lot of people asking us, ‘Can you make this go away?’ We are talking about petty crimes, petty offenses. Also, looking at the demographics and when you think about inequality in policing and where police resources tend to be concentrated, [reportar crimes] promotes inequality and promotes, in many cases, a false narrative of a community.”

“So when we started talking to black communities in Rochester about the question of how we can regain their trust, it continued to come up as an issue. A group of editors began to study how we could change our approach. We started moving in this direction a few years earlier when we stopped showing photo galleries of police records, which were only published to bring in digital traffic. This really started a conversation that culminated in a public safety coverage statement, where we worked with our newsrooms and trained teams to step away from police records and focus on differentiated coverage of public safety issues.”

“By eliminating the coverage of these minor crimes, we can focus on trends, we can focus on bigger issues… those bigger issues that really have meaning for the people in their lives. This doesn’t mean that we ignore major crimes, but we steer clear of many minor offenses that don’t really have a big impact on the community.”

Brian McGrory: “In addition to what Mizell was saying, we also launched a program called ‘Fresh Start‘, in which people who have been named in crime stories — petty crime stories that we didn’t follow up on, or that somehow did well in court and we don’t report, or who aren’t relevant to anyone at this point — can file a petition asking us to unlink them from Google or make the story anonymous. We had a very good reception from the community. We have received about 150 requests, we have responded to the vast majority of them, and we have found the program to be effective.”

NEW FORMATS

Michele Matassa Flores: “We’ve grown from 48,000 digital subscriptions before the pandemic to over 80,000 now. The pandemic has taught us many lessons about what people want and how they want it. We’ve started a daily live coronavirus update, which is almost a blog-style update. People got addicted to it. It’s hard to do, it’s a lot of work. But now we know that’s the way readers like to get their news. So we use that with other kinds of things, like, most recently, the Supreme Court leak of Roe v. Wade. We are doing this a lot now and looking for more ways to apply this format.”

“Maybe when the coronavirus finally dies, if it does, we’ll start a general interest news. That’s an idea we’re looking at. But it’s been fascinating to see what appeals to readers now and how we can use that to win and keep people. Our retention of all these new subscribers has been better than the rate we had before the pandemic, which was a pleasant surprise.”

PRINTED

Gabriel Escobar: “The print newspaper is critical to us now – perhaps extremely critical if you look at the recipe. I remember strategy sessions 4 or 5 years ago where we were trying to map the future, as silly as that is, and [se tivéssemos feito o que pensamos que faríamos na época], now we wouldn’t publish 7 days a week. We also maintain a tabloid, the Daily News. We wouldn’t be doing any of this based on that wrong prediction 6 years ago. We’re still publishing 7 days a week, we’re still publishing the Daily News, and the reason is simple: it’s still helping the revenue.”

“For how long? I don’t know. I would be shocked if we were still publishing 3 or 4 years from now. [Mas] I think there is real importance in printing the newspaper. Minneapolis did an excellent job with their Sunday paper. We have that as a model and hope to do the same in the next year or 2.”

Suki Dardarian: “Doing it right for digital works just as well for print. We’re all saying that we’re trying to be more audience-focused in what we do and how we think. The way we create our stories, the way we share them, the headlines – it all benefits print as well.”

LOCATION VS. REGIONAL

Mizell Stewart III: “Gannett’s business is fundamentally different from, say, the Times and Washington Post, which can reach global scale. Covering local news continues to be a lot of work and very expensive. So what we’re doing is redeploying our reporters to cover local issues with a regional approach. Rather than focusing on a very small geographic area, the reporter can look for similarities and trends across multiple areas, with a more regional and business-like approach—in the face of coverage of town meetings, school board meetings, and so on.”

