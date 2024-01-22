German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius called for preparations for war with Russia

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, speaking on the ZDF television channel, called on his country and NATO allies to prepare for a military conflict with Russia. According to him, Berlin should be aware of such a danger.

We must take this possibility into account. And when we reckon with something, we need to tune in to danger, which is unknown, whether it will come and when. It is necessary to arm ourselves for this eventuality – that is what we are doing now together with our NATO allies Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

Pistorius believes Germany should arm itself within the next three to five years

Pistorius believes that Germany should arm itself in the next three to five years before Russia is supposedly ready to enter into open confrontation with Western countries.

In the event of a potential conflict in the Baltics, a German brigade of military personnel should be present, which will be fully combat-ready by 2027.

Military experts estimate that it will take several years for Russia to be able to do this. These are the estimates – no one knows for sure. And we must actively use this time – the next three to five years – to arm ourselves See also The mining asset of Rosneft reported on the work to improve production efficiency Boris Pistorius German Minister of Defense

Earlier, Pistorius, citing German experts, said that war with Russia is possible within the next five to eight years. “We hear threats from the Kremlin almost every day, recently again against our friends in the Baltic countries,” the head of the department said.

In the fall of 2023, the minister called on Germans to get used to the idea of ​​and prepare for the threat of war in Europe, as well as to “change mentality” and become more defensive.

Borrell criticized Europeans for panicking about a possible war with Russia

European Union (EU) High Representative Josep Borrell criticized Europeans for panicking about a possible war with Russia.

I don’t know how they come to such estimates: in five, eight years, or two, or three years. We must be ready to help Ukraine. Now there is a war in Ukraine. There is no need to anticipate the emergence of new problems, the war is where it is. We must do everything we can to prevent it from spreading further. See also The White House outlined the deadline for the exhaustion of aid to Ukraine Josep Borrell head of European diplomacy

Borrell stressed that the West should not guess what will happen in five years; European countries have enough work to do at the moment.

Earlier, ex-commander of the US Army Ben Hodges and a number of military experts said that Russia has a scenario for an attack on NATO. According to experts, the first threat is cyber attacks that will provoke global disruptions in the operation of infrastructure and satellites. In addition, the Russian fleet will try to take control of the Arctic and, with the help of missiles, the North Atlantic.

In the West, statements about a clash with Russia are increasingly heard

On January 15, the Bild publication, citing an allegedly secret Bundeswehr document, reported that Germany was developing a plan for a war between NATO and Russia, which, according to the scenario of the German Ministry of Defense, could begin in the summer of 2025. According to the document, on Day X, the NATO commander-in-chief will give the order to transfer 300 thousand troops to the eastern flank. It is assumed that the most likely location for a collision will be the Suwalki corridor between Belarus and the Kaliningrad region.

At the same time, the German defense department noted that consideration of even the most unlikely scenarios is part of everyday military affairs.

On January 18, the chairman of NATO's military committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, warned that the Alliance must prepare for a full-scale war with Russia. The conflict could unfold in the next 20 years, the officer believes. He called for modernizing industry to be able to produce weapons and ammunition faster in the event of a conflict.

NATO countries began the largest exercise in history, Steadfast Defender, on January 22, simulating the outbreak of the third world war. More than 40 thousand military countries of the North Atlantic Alliance, as well as soldiers from Sweden, will take part in the exercises. The maneuvers will take place in Germany, Poland and the Baltic countries.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Alexander Grushko believes that the exercises increase the risks of military incidents. According to the diplomat, any events of this scale will further destabilize the security situation.